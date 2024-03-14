SpaceX’s third Starship broke apart again, but the launch was still a big success. Here’s why

SpaceX’s third test flight of its massive Starship rocket, which NASA is counting on as part of its mission to return astronauts to the moon, ended the same as the first two, with the oversized vehicles breaking up before the flight was complete, but officials are celebrating the launch , calling it successful.

That might sound like a curious description to some people given the complete loss of the rocket, but, at this stage, success doesn’t have to mean a picture-perfect landing. In this case, it meant that the vehicle was able to achieve most of its goals in the course of its short flight.

For instance, Starship was able to reach orbital velocity, and while the spacecraft was empty, had it been carrying cargo on board, it would have been able to successfully deploy that, as the craft was able to both open and close the payload doors. It also completed a fuel transfer demonstration, a process similar to the aerial refueling the military does with fighter planes.

The total flight time for the journey was almost one hour, which is considerably longer than the first two flights.