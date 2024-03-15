How the ISS National Lab went commercial

The U.S.’s highest scientific laboratory is changing with the times.
Michael Roberts is the chief scientific officer of the International Space Station National Laboratory, a government-funded organization that helps connect non-NASA scientists and companies with opportunities to perform research aboard the station. Roberts sat down to discuss the lab’s priorities, how its relationship with the commercial space industry has developed, what’s planned for the lab after ISS decommissioning, and the anticipated rise of commercial outposts to take its place in low Earth orbit.
“We’re seeking to optimize access to space because it is a precious resource,” Roberts said. “The cost of getting to low Earth orbit has fallen significantly over the past several years, largely through the initiative of NASA engaging with the commercial sector to build new capabilities, and then the response of industry.”
A national lab in space
The ISS National Laboratory was established through an act of Congress in 2005 to help bring nongovernmental researchers and companies in on performing research in space. Like any national lab, this one is meant to fund research that serves the national interest—including scientific research that could have a public or business impact, or through testing products to move them toward commercial viability.
“The purpose of the National Lab is to grow by engaging with business and hopefully moving towards a business model,” Roberts said. “Being able to work with industry at the speed with which the industry wants to move, not the speed with which a large federal bureaucracy wants to move.”
For most of the National Lab’s history, the process for approving experiments could be straightforward. Researchers or businesses would submit proposals to the lab, which would review them and decide which received funding and support to perform research on the station.
Enter industry
Over the past decade or so, commercial facilities have opened their doors on the ISS. Redwire Space, for example, owns and operates an additive manufacturing facility on the ISS, and Aegis Aerospace owns and operates an external testing lab attached to the station.