How the ISS National Lab went commercial

Michael Roberts is the chief scientific officer of the International Space Station National Laboratory, a government-funded organization that helps connect non-NASA scientists and companies with opportunities to perform research aboard the station. Roberts sat down to discuss the lab’s priorities, how its relationship with the commercial space industry has developed, what’s planned for the lab after ISS decommissioning, and the anticipated rise of commercial outposts to take its place in low Earth orbit.

“We’re seeking to optimize access to space because it is a precious resource,” Roberts said. “The cost of getting to low Earth orbit has fallen significantly over the past several years, largely through the initiative of NASA engaging with the commercial sector to build new capabilities, and then the response of industry.”

A national lab in space

The ISS National Laboratory was established through an act of Congress in 2005 to help bring nongovernmental researchers and companies in on performing research in space. Like any national lab, this one is meant to fund research that serves the national interest—including scientific research that could have a public or business impact, or through testing products to move them toward commercial viability.