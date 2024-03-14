Report: Outdoor Voices employees blindsided after being told all retail stores will close

It’s not been a good week for brick-and-mortar retail. Yesterday Dollar Tree announced it will close nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores nationwide. And now, one retailer is reportedly closing all its physical stores and going online only. That retailer is the athletic and recreational apparel company Outdoor Voices.

Yesterday, the New York Times reported that the company would be closing all its physical locations nationwide. According to Outdoor Voices’ website, the company has 16 stores in cities including in New York, Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Fransisco, and elsewhere.

The Times reported that Outdoor Voices conveyed news of the closures to employees via a Slack message. “Outdoor Voices is embarking on a new chapter as we transition to an exclusively online business,” the company is said to have told surprised employees. The company has reportedly offered employees $500 to keep working until the end of the week.

Outdoor Voices has not yet commented on the reports of its store shutterings. Fast Company has reached out to the company for comment and will update this post if we hear back. Currently, the company’s career page on its website still lists over a dozen retail store job openings.