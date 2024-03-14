Gen Z to Biden: How are we going to connect if you ban TikTok?

If President Joe Biden keeps his promise to sign a ban on TikTok over its ties to the Chinese government, the 81-year-old may rob his reelection campaign of a platform that he and fellow Democrats rely on to reach younger voters.

Biden’s campaign got thousands of “likes” on Tuesday for a TikTok video skewering Republican rival Donald Trump about cutting Social Security spending. But the comments were focused on another issue altogether: the proposed ban.

“Good thing we saw this on TikTok,” said one. “How are you going to use this to campaign if you ban it?” asked another.

House Republicans voted Wednesday to force TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to divest its 170 million user U.S. business, or face a ban. If the Senate passes the bill, as the White House urges, Biden has pledged to sign it.