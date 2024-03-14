Want to achieve a flow state? Maybe give ‘not trying’ a try, says new research

BY Joe Berkowitz5 minute read

In one of Don Draper’s more memorable bits of wisdom, the fictional ad exec advised a creatively blocked colleague: “Just think about it. Deeply. Then forget it. And an idea will jump up in your face.” It turns out he may have been correct, scientifically speaking.

According to a new neuroimaging study, there is indeed magic in abandoning intentional effort—if you’re already heavily practiced in the task at hand. As the scientists at Drexel University’s Creativity Research Lab just demonstrated, the key to entering a creative flow state may reside not in hyperfocus and deep concentration but in having experience and letting go. A flow state is, of course, more than just a eureka moment. It’s a sustained creative breakthrough; a period of such intense immersion in one’s work that it ceases to feel like work at all. The minutes, or even hours, coast by, hardly registering, as a process that typically involves creative problem-solving takes on the texture of play. It’s what unflappable athletes having an improbable scoring streak refer to as being “in the zone.” Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi coined the term in his seminal 1990 book, Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience. The ideas associated with it have been studied and hotly debated ever since. Psychologists and productivity experts continue touting the benefits of working in a flow state, but few can agree on exactly what it consists of or how to achieve it. Is it through taking on a project that is challenging but achievable? Must it involve something you care about a lot? And does it require locking yourself in a sensory deprivation tank to remain fully distraction-free?

Where everyone seems to have reached a consensus, though, including Csikszentmihalyi himself, is on the idea that entering a flow state requires intense and focused concentration. It is this aspect of flow that the scientists conducting the recent study set out to explore. Led by John Kounios, director of Drexel University’s Creativity Research Lab, working with David Rosen, a postdoc research fellow at Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, the study used as its subject an unconventional scientific research tool: 32 jazz guitarists. Some of these guitar players were relative experts, others were far less experienced. All of them allowed their high-density electroencephalograms (EEGs) to be recorded as they noodled away on their axes. This method of neuroimage recording, which is often used to detect and study epilepsy, required placing electrodes on the top of each guitarist’s head, in a device that looks like a chainmail headpiece, to monitor the ongoing electrical activity created by the brain’s neurons. The musicians were instructed to improvise to six jazz songs, backed by prerecorded drums, bass guitar, and piano. The musicians rated the level of flow they experienced. The scientists also gave the jazz recordings to four separate jazz experts, who rated them on quality and creativity. The researchers then studied the EEGs taken at those sessions, to look for any telling brain activity. They found some.

It turned out the guitarists who were more experienced were the ones who reached a flow state most often. Not only that, but the scientists found that in those moments, the players exhibited increased activity in the areas of the brain related to hearing and touching, and decreased activity in the brain’s “superior frontal gyri, an executive control region.” In other words, a critical factor in achieving flow for these musicians was reduced control, or letting go. (Think about it deeply, then forget it.) “A practical implication of these results is that productive flow states can be attained by practice to build up expertise in a particular creative outlet coupled with training to withdraw conscious control when enough expertise has been achieved,” said Kounios about the study. “This can be the basis for new techniques for instructing people to produce creative ideas.” I decided to test out the practical implications of this study myself, to see whether I could personally enter a creative flow state by letting go. It was unclear whether the lessons of jazz guitar would translate to my own projects, but it seemed worth a shot.

The creative writing I turn to off the clock is much different than what I work on as a professional writer throughout the day. By the time I get to it at night, though, it often feels like just more work to get through. Rather than embrace the creative process, I try to make it as painless as possible—and often end up just editing whatever I’ve already written, and adding nothing to it. Ideally, that would not be the case. I’d love to flip a post-5 p.m. switch on my brain’s factory settings—to Enjoyment Mode—and bliss out while inflating my word count. I’d love to take more pleasure in the writing sessions themselves, not just in having written. In short, I’d love to be in flow. As I sat down to work on a writing project, I thought about what it would mean to “let go.” It would mean taking a no-wrong-answers approach. Not overthinking or second-guessing anything. If a better idea came to mind after the one I’d just jotted down, I would go back and change it, but I would definitely not spend any time staring at the laptop, trying to invent through sheer force of will a perfect idea to top a just-okay one. (That part would come later on, in a separate editing session.) To try at all went against the spirit of this experiment. Instead, I ran on pure instinct and experience.