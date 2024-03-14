13-ways-small-businesses-can-work-smarter-to-build-brand-loyalty

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

It may seem like an uphill battle when you are just starting out in business, underfunded and/or understaffed. But the good news is that, as a small business, your company doesn’t have to feel pressured to keep up with the big guys in the market.

Instead, reflect on the benefits of your company’s flexibility to cultivate a more meaningful niche that will meet the needs of consumers who are being overlooked in the industry you intend to serve. Here, experts from Fast Company Executive Board weigh in on the various ways that smaller businesses can still compete against big ones without having a mega-corporate budget. 1. GIVE AS MUCH AS YOU TAKE FROM THE WORLD. Focus on actions that don’t scale. Find ways to surprise and delight clients and other valued connections. Give as much as you take from the world. For instance, donate to organizations with missions you align with, mentor someone who looks up to you, and share your knowledge freely with those who benefit from it. – Maddy Osman, The Blogsmith

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. ADDRESS PAIN POINTS BEING OVERLOOKED IN THE MARKETPLACE. Find a niche big companies overlook or avoid, and then offer unique and personalized solutions. Emphasize authenticity and a human touch in your service—qualities that are often missing in corporate giants. This approach can create loyal communities and set your small business apart from the rest. – Jacob Corlyon, CCMR3 3. DEVELOP CONTENT THAT WILL ATTRACT LOYAL CUSTOMERS.

Organic marketing focuses on building relationships and enhancing visibility without direct advertising costs. Strategies like SEO, content marketing, social media engagement, and email newsletters help create a loyal customer base. Focus on niche markets, personalized experiences, and authentic connections, which lead to brand advocacy. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 4. WORK SMARTER BY LEVERAGING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. If a small-business owner doesn’t have the budget or human power to compete with the Fortune 100 companies of the world, they’ll have to work harder and smarter by leveraging AI technology. For example, some business leaders utilize ChatGPT to create copy for their company blogs, emails, social media posts, and websites. Utilizing AI-driven marketing tools is essential for leaders to target their audience to the household and device. AI is the great equalizer. – Mark Minevich, Going Global Ventures Inc.

5. REALIZE AND EXECUTE YOUR ADVANTAGES AS A SMALL-BUSINESS OWNER. Attempting to match every aspect of a large company’s operations and excel in all of them is unrealistic. Instead, identify an area where your large company competitor falls short and choose to specialize in it. Leverage your advantages as a small-business operation. Being agile, lean, and able to move swiftly gives you the ability to focus intensely on this area. By doing so, you can outperform big businesses in this niche and win customers. – Rahul Subramany, Monaire 6. INTEGRATE INFLUENCER-GENERATED CONTENT INTO ONLINE ADVERTISEMENTS.

A smart tip for small businesses to compete with big ones is to use influencer content in traditional media spaces. Utilizing tools like Spaceback, small businesses can integrate influencer-generated content into programmatic digital ads and even on connected TV platforms. This approach bypasses the need for large creative budgets with compelling, audience-centric advertising that resonates. – Danielle Wiley, Sway Group LLC 7. STAY ENGAGED WITH YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY. Leverage community and authenticity. Big corporations can’t mimic genuine local engagement. Focus on niche markets and personalize your services. This creates loyalty that massive budgets can’t buy. – Spencer Steliga, Shuddl

advertisement

8. BE A LEADER, NOT A FOLLOWER. When you are competing against the big guys, the worst thing to do is to try to do what they are doing. It’s time to get creative and create communication and marketing that’s more meaningful to your target audience and shows you’re thinking differently and are in touch with their pain points. Niche down to show you’re investing in solving a problem others haven’t and demonstrate this commitment. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 9. USE TECHNOLOGY AND DATA TO DRIVE PRODUCT AND SERVICE DEMAND.

Distribution across marketing and advertising channels is the great democratizer of competition for small businesses. They can reach targeted audiences, activate top consumer data sets, and deploy the best algorithms ever created to connect people to products and services. So, use these tools to drive demand and use data from marketing efforts to fine-tune small businesses to market needs. – Robert Brill, Brill Media 10. OFFER HIGH-QUALITY SWAG GIVEAWAYS. Give away branded, high-quality “swag.” It doesn’t cost much, and people love it and become a billboard for your small business. Also, get involved in the causes that synergize with your small business. You will meet like-minded people, get involved in your local community, and do good for others. It’s a great way to build a business and create culture. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting

11. STRENGTHEN AND STREAMLINE YOUR CLIENT COMMUNICATION PROCESS. As a small business, we can be nimble, quick, and responsive. We can listen more deeply to customer needs and tailor offerings to dial in on both their presenting issues and their underlying concerns. Smaller teams can streamline communication, minimize information being lost in translation, and foster greater trust. See the advantages and leverage them! – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 12. STICK WITH A NICHE AND DO IT WELL.