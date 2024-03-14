BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

When your brand is competing in a saturated market, it’s important to figure out how to stand out from other businesses. But it’s not about being the loudest voice online or placing out-of-home advertisements. Standing out is most effective when leaders do their research to understand who they are talking to and what will resonate with their audience.

Below, 20 Fast Company Executive Board members each provide one successful tactic for reaching the right audience and staying visible in a crowded market without being spammy or offensively persistent. 1. PROVIDE RELEVANT INSIGHTS AND SOLUTIONS. Focus on authenticity and adding genuine value rather than just selling. Share insights and solutions relevant to your audience’s needs and interests and engage in meaningful conversations. This builds trust and visibility, naturally attracting the right people to your brand. – Jacob Corlyon, CCMR3

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. INTERVIEW EXISTING CUSTOMERS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEIR PAIN POINTS. Create genuinely helpful content. Consider the reader’s perspective and put it first. Weave your brand in as a possible solution for a specific use case instead of trying to position it as the perfect answer for everyone and everything. If you interview existing customers for their insights on how to address their pain points, you may be surprised by what you learn compared to what you think you know. – Maddy Osman, The Blogsmith 3. CREATE ACTIONABLE VALUE TO EARN THE CLIENT’S TIME.

I always advise my clients that the best tactic for staying visible in a crowded market is to lead with value. Whether it’s Instagram content, email marketing, or any other form of communication, it’s crucial to earn the time our prospect or client is giving us by reading our content. We do that by ensuring our content has actionable value. – Pat Perdue, Pat Perdue Strategy, Branding, and Influence 4. IMPLEMENT PERSONALIZATION. Personalize, personalize, personalize. True personalization allows companies to land their target on the first try rather than shooting arrows into the wind, hoping one lands. Don’t just look at your customer’s past actions; predict what they will do next and adapt in real time to orchestrate extraordinary experiences that make every customer feel like a VIP. – Eric Carrasquilla, CSG

5. DEVELOP EDUCATIONAL THOUGHT LEADERSHIP CONTENT BASED ON DATA. Create fresh, data-backed, and educational thought leadership content that provides your audience with genuine value and insight around the topics that matter most to them. Build authority and credibility through op-ed articles, podcast appearances, and commentary that showcase your expertise and answer your audience’s key questions. This demonstrates your understanding of their wants and needs. – Bonnie Moss, Moss Networks 6. COLLABORATE WITH CREDIBLE PEOPLE AND BRANDS.

One successful tactic is to collaborate with industry leaders, thought leaders, and credible brands. By forging partnerships, businesses can gain referrals, enhance their credibility, and expand their reach. Additionally, hosting webinars, sharing thought leadership content, collaborating on case studies, and offering mutually beneficial programs are strategies to engage audiences and stand out. – Metin Kortak, Rhymetec 7. AVOID FOLLOWING TRENDS THAT DON’T ALIGN WITH YOUR BRAND OR CUSTOMER. Always speak from a place of authenticity and demonstrate how your customer is better off with your product. Brands that break through tell memorable stories in context. They inspire belief and encourage affiliation, and they focus on the customer, staying true to their brand’s core values. Lastly, don’t jump on trends without knowing why they matter for your brand or customer. – Jacqueline Woods, Teradata

8. FOCUS ON NURTURING YOUR HAPPIEST CUSTOMERS. The most overlooked place to start is with your happy customers. Word-of-mouth is a valuable currency in today’s increasingly connected world. Identify ways to delight and surprise customers so they can amplify and lift your brand. As for the ROI? Limitless. – Rachel Truair, Simpro Group 9. FIND YOUR BRAND’S DISTINCT VOICE AND STICK WITH IT.

Find your brand voice and always distinguish purpose from pandering. Once you know who you are and what you stand for, as a brand, you can stop selling and start celebrating shared values because that’s what people ultimately buy when they choose one brand over another. An authentic brand is always welcome, while everyone else is just trying to sell you something. – Timothy Maleeny, Havas Creative Group 10. CHOOSE THE RIGHT SPOKESPERSON TO DELIVER YOUR BRAND’S MESSAGE. A tactic for reaching the right audience is choosing the right voice or spokesperson. Whether it is an ad campaign or an email, it’s critical to ask whose voice will be best received. In a public health campaign, we used Black spoken-word artists to deliver the health message. Similarly, I asked a colleague to send an email on my behalf because she had a better relationship with the recipient. – John William Patton, ProVention Health Foundation

advertisement

11. STRATEGIZE HOW BEST TO UTILIZE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS. Remember that it’s social media. You sign up for a social media account and you’re handed a microphone. Guess what? So is everyone else. It’s what you do with that microphone that defines you. Are you a broadcaster or a communicator? There’s a big difference, and the majority are the former. That’s why they get low engagement—because they’re not engaging, they’re shouting into the void. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32 12. SHOW YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE HOW MUCH YOU CARE ABOUT THEM.

Your audience doesn’t care about you. They care about what they care about. So when you show that you care about them, that is when they’ll start to care about you. When they know you care about them, they care about you. Keep asking yourself: So what? Who cares every time you reach out to them? – Loren Greiff, Portfoliorocket 13. WORK ON BEING EFFECTIVE. Being effective is key to building your credibility because it adds value through your services and products. I lead our team at International Justice Mission to focus on doing our best and providing excellent work products, whether we’re providing training to police or partnering with survivor leaders. Over time, astute partners can differentiate between nonprofits, turning to those with impact. – John Tanagho, International Justice Mission

14. UTILIZE LINKEDIN TO GAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP STATUS. Delete the links in your social posts for more authentic thought leadership and genuine connections with your target audience. Social media posts with links are deprioritized by algorithms and can come across as spammy and promotional. Instead, use social media platforms, like LinkedIn, to share your thoughts on industry trends and breaking news to build your profile as an expert in your space. – Shannon Tucker, Next PR 15. AVOID NON-PERSONALIZED OUTREACH STRATEGIES.

Thoroughly research your target audience to understand what’s important to them, and create a customized outreach strategy based on those needs. Provide them with well-informed, relevant, and quality information. Relying on non-personalized and annoying tactics will only deter your desired audience from discovering why your brand can solve their specific problem. Always opt for a personal approach. – Chalmers Brown, Due 16. PLACE ADVERTISING THAT SHARES THE RIGHT MESSAGE. In an era dominated by digital, taking off-screen bets is the key to success. We aim to provide advertising that gets the right message to the right audience at the right time in a contextually relevant way. Its omnipresence makes it a formidable tool for brands to amplify their message, increase awareness, and drive action in a crowded, competitive marketplace. – Anna Bager, Out of Home Advertising Association of America, Inc.

17. PRODUCE VISUAL STORYTELLING THROUGH VIDEO TO AMPLIFY SOCIAL NUGGETS. Create data-driven market education. Show it in simple and visually appealing ways. Video is the highest-performing content for a reason; it can be a creative, engaging, and inclusive visual storytelling vehicle. Break the video into social nuggets to extend the life and reach of the video; amplify it through all relevant owned and shared channels. Make the assets easily downloadable and shareable. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG 18. REEVALUATE YOUR BRAND MISSION AND PURPOSE CONTINUOUSLY.

Find the missing piece. You may think it’s all been done, but there’s always room to improve. Reevaluate what your brand represents, then cross-evaluate that with aspects of your product that are the root of what your audience really cares about and what makes it personal for them. Ensure those areas are accessible, relatable, relevant, and applied to a method to make it desirable and reliable. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health 19. UNDERSTAND NOT WHAT TO SAY BUT WHEN TO ENGAGE. Content is overlooked or disregarded when it’s not relevant. If you’re not providing value, you’re just noise. That’s why behavioral data is critical. Even the right audience won’t engage if the timing or method is off. Does your audience think about you in the mornings while on their phone on the go or at the end of the day from their homes? You must know how to engage as much as what to say. – Steve Pruden, Studio Science