17-business-lessons-from-self-help-and-personal-growth-development

What does it take to become a better leader in the work world? You could ask 20 different people, but you’d quickly realize that the answer may vary depending on who you are talking to, and what circumstances in their life have shaped who they are today—personally and professionally.

Here, 17 members of Fast Company Executive Board discuss what they learned when they blocked some time to focus on self-help improvement and personal growth development opportunities. They also weigh in on what their experience was like and how they applied it at the office. By pushing themselves beyond what’s typically expected, these leaders have increased their ability to operate a more efficient and successful company as they continue to inspire their direct reports to do the same. 1. HOW TO IMPLEMENT SELF-LEADERSHIP AND SELF-MANAGEMENT AT ORGANIZATIONS A decade ago, I went through a challenging personal experience. It was then that I realized how important it was to be self-aware of the inner drivers, motivations, and contexts that lead us to make decisions. When I read Frederic Laloux’s book Reinventing Organizations, I became determined to implement self-leadership and self-management in the organizations that I would lead from that point. It has never been more rewarding. – Carolina Aguilar, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

2. HOW TO BE HUMBLE AND VULNERABLE WITH YOUR TEAM When I first started Good Culture, I thought that I needed to have a tough exterior to be a successful leader. But through executive coaching and trial and error, I quickly realized that being a humble and vulnerable leader would lead to success. If you’re open and collaborative with your team, that builds trust and leads to breakthrough thinking, which leads to growth. – Jesse Merrill, Good Culture 3. HOW TO STAY THE COURSE AND ACHIEVE GOALS FOR YOURSELF AND WITH OTHERS

My personal life experiences and development have had a profound impact on my professional and leadership abilities. For example, as an ultramarathoner and mountaineer, I have learned more about completing a long and rigorous journey, teamwork, leadership, humility, self-confidence, and change management than I could have ever learned from a class or work environment. – Whynde Kuehn, S2E Transformation Inc. 4. HOW TO PRIORITIZE DAILY SELF-CARE Starting my day with meditation and light stretching sets me up for success. By allowing myself to do a bit of reflection time before diving into the latest news, social media, or emails, I find it easier to tackle problems as they arise throughout the day and work toward a solution. I find my attention wandering easily on days I don’t build in time for some self-reflection. – Tennyson Wilson, Demonstrate

5. HOW TO EMBRACE OTHER PEOPLE’S THOUGHTS AND IDEAS Surround yourself with people who challenge you, bring diverse perspectives, and act as a sounding board of advisors. For years, I have been working with an executive coach who now guides all of our employees through their personal career development. Don’t be afraid of what you can’t do; embrace the power of collaboration and success will follow. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 6. HOW TO BE A CONSTANT LEARNER

I am very intentional about ongoing development. Whether it is taking courses through our company-offered learning center, listening to leadership development podcasts, or the leadership peer group that I meet with monthly, I make it a priority in my schedule. I think that has helped me to instill this same approach to learning in the team that I work with and lead. – Megan Teates, Affinity Group 7. HOW TO BECOME MORE SELF-AWARE Practicing conscious leadership has been transformational for me both personally and professionally. This means becoming more aware of your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. Carving out physical, mental, and spiritual recharging time is incredibly helpful, and I encourage all employees to do this. Previously motivated by fear and anxiety, I now have more clarity and purpose in my motivations. – Godard Abel, G2

8. HOW TO BE KINDER TO YOURSELF AND OTHERS In a complex environment like a fast-growing company, it is unavoidable to make mistakes. You must be able to accept that you don´t know the right answers and forgive yourself for being wrong or (in my case) even awful. Doing so has helped me to improve myself, and the quality of my decisions has become much better over time. When I look back today, it feels like I have to be ashamed of how bad I was, but I am not; I am proud of where I am now. – Yusuf Sar, Hardwarewartung 9. HOW TO STAY AUTHENTIC TO WHO YOU ARE AS A PERSON

It’s critical to create an environment where people are empowered to bring their full selves to work. For much of my career, I felt like I needed to fit into a mold. As a result, I was leaving huge parts of my life and personality at the door. But pretending to be something you’re not is exhausting and a pointless drain on people’s energy. Today, I’m confident this lesson has made me 10 times the leader I used to be. – Christa Quarles, Alludo 10. HOW TO OVERCOME IMPOSTER SYNDROME Identifying imposter syndrome in myself has been the biggest motivator of my personal growth. Understanding how and why that feeling takes hold and working to overcome it gives you a sense of who you really are and how to confidently lead others. Sharing my experience with my management team allowed them to understand the feeling and move past it to confidently lead their departments as well. – Dawn Sizer, 3rd Element Consulting Inc.

11. HOW TO FIND COURAGE IN THE FACE OF FEAR I was asked to step up and run a major political operation after the campaign manager was fired. It was in a huge media market and underfunded, and it was up to me to architect an enormous election-day strategy in record time. I was scared to death. But I refused to let myself quit over fear. That refusal to give in to fear taught me more about the power of courage than all my days in school combined. – Jeffery Keilholtz, Broadway Licensing Global 12. HOW TO ENGAGE IN ACTIVE LISTENING AND ASK BETTER QUESTIONS

I recently went back to school and received an advanced executive coaching diploma from Emory University. And while I’ve mentored and helped a lot of people in my career, this formal training expanded my skill set to better equip me to serve others. The coaching training taught me how to become a better listener and ask better questions, and I use the training in my daily life to help others grow. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 13. HOW TO PUT THE RIGHT SUPPORT SYSTEMS IN PLACE In my 20s, I took flying lessons and became a private pilot. One of the many things I learned through this experience is that I am not a great airplane pilot. More importantly, I learned a lot about processes, procedures, checklists, safety, multitasking, physics, knowing your own strengths, understanding people with very different abilities, and making critical decisions under extreme stress. – Jared Reimer, Cascadeo

14. HOW TO FOCUS ON THE THINGS THAT MATTER MOST Save mental calories by identifying the things you can and cannot control. I focus on the things I can control because they directly impact the world around me. Discerning what to spend time on (both actively and mentally) and what to “let go of” is a key factor for leadership success. Those who cannot do this will find their days, weeks, and months consumed with things that don’t truly matter. – Kristin Lytle, The Leader’s Edge 15. HOW TO NETWORK AND ENGAGE OFTEN WITH INDUSTRY PEERS

I’m a big consumer of books on personal growth. I also participate in a peer advisory group called Vistage. This has helped me to elevate my skills significantly and our business as a whole in the process. Our revenue has doubled since I started continuing education and prioritizing participating in networking and attending peer group activities. – Rob Miller, VIP IT Inc. 16. HOW TO EMBRACE INNOVATION DESPITE CHALLENGES Leading the development of a complex AI platform highlighted the importance of deep research, problem-solving, and innovation in leadership. Despite its difficulty, creating something new fostered a culture of resilience and creativity. We transformed both project efficiency and work culture, demonstrating how leadership intertwined with continuous learning can drive significant organizational growth. – John Burke, UBIX