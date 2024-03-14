Yahoo News is launching a creators program to publish lifestyle content (exclusive)

Yahoo is testing out a new creator program that will allow certain writers to publish and monetize stories under the Yahoo News brand, the company tells Fast Company.
The effort is meant to broaden the news platform’s lifestyle content—which it described as fitness, DIY, travel, home, and style stories—in a rapidly changing media landscape. So it won’t be available for people who want to write about things like politics or sports. The draw to creators, meanwhile, is the chance to expand their audience bases while earning ad and affiliate revenues.
“We hear consistently that people want to get their news from other people,” says Kat Downs Mulder, senior vice president and general manager of Yahoo News. “They have institutions they trust, but they also really want connections . . . In addition to the publisher network that we have, and the journalists that we have in-house, creators would add an additional dimension to that content. And so it would really help us to flesh out that whole ecosystem of content as we really look to become the world’s best guide to the internet.”
The platform is starting off with a small group of selected creators. Eventually, anyone will be able to apply to the program.
The posts will be highlighted alongside Yahoo News’s traditional content, meant to be distinguished with a small “creator” tag. They’ll be more evergreen, meaning they’ll likely have a long shelf life compared to traditional news posts on the site. The company shared an example of a post titled “6 books you wouldn’t mind reading on repeat to your toddler,” which includes links to purchase each of those six titles on Amazon.
The initial 21 creators, who were invited to join the platform’s beta test, will use a content management system that guides them through a specific article template. From there, they’ll be able to add licensed Getty images, text, and links to products (which could open them up to affiliate revenue). They’ll also have access to a dashboard that shows insight into article metrics and earnings.
Creators won’t have to pitch ideas to editors, though there could be a system set up for planning purposes. The creators have control over the content that goes up and can post on their own accord, though the company said it should follow Yahoo’s content guidelines and will be monitored by what it said are a mix of machines and humans. If a post needs editing, a Yahoo editor can take over post-publication and make changes. It’s running essentially on a trust system, where the vetted creators will stay away from publishing harmful content.