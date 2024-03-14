Yahoo News is launching a creators program to publish lifestyle content (exclusive)

Yahoo is testing out a new creator program that will allow certain writers to publish and monetize stories under the Yahoo News brand, the company tells Fast Company.

The effort is meant to broaden the news platform’s lifestyle content—which it described as fitness, DIY, travel, home, and style stories—in a rapidly changing media landscape. So it won’t be available for people who want to write about things like politics or sports. The draw to creators, meanwhile, is the chance to expand their audience bases while earning ad and affiliate revenues.

“We hear consistently that people want to get their news from other people,” says Kat Downs Mulder, senior vice president and general manager of Yahoo News. “They have institutions they trust, but they also really want connections . . . In addition to the publisher network that we have, and the journalists that we have in-house, creators would add an additional dimension to that content. And so it would really help us to flesh out that whole ecosystem of content as we really look to become the world’s best guide to the internet.”

The platform is starting off with a small group of selected creators. Eventually, anyone will be able to apply to the program.