15-ways-to-stand-up-and-out-on-the-issues-your-brand-is-backing

When it comes to building community and laying the foundation for creating long-term customer and stakeholder relationships that you can count on, it’s important to let people know where you stand on current issues to maintain genuine transparency and real authenticity.

Below, 15 experts of Fast Company Executive Board each share one factor for leaders to consider if they want their brand to become known for its community activism—beyond the products and services it provides. 1. ENGAGING IN AUTHENTIC AND MEANINGFUL COMMUNITY COLLABORATIONS Cultivate a connection-driven approach. Align your activism with your mission, vision, and values. This approach can help foster unity among employees, the community, and your customers. Engage in authentic and meaningful collaborations in the community. For example, as a communications company, we help support a school for those living with autism with our services and technology to help give a voice to those who need help. – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage, a communications company

2. HOSTING CURATED PANELS THAT FEATURE THOUGHT LEADERS Host in-person panel discussions or meetups (maybe webcast them as well) to discuss challenges, opportunities, and trends in your industry. Curate a panel of thought leaders and invite your customers and prospects to the discussion. This will allow you to build a community, provide value to your attendees, and brand your company as a thought leader. – Toni Ann Careccio, PortPro Technologies, Inc. 3. SHOWCASING YOUR COMPANY’S SIMILAR VALUES WITH THE CAUSE

Are they willing to commit to raising awareness about the cause(s) on their platforms (i.e., the company’s website and social media channels)? For the activism to be authentic, you must be willing to promote it and showcase how it aligns with your company’s values. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 4. BEING WILLING TO TAKE A STAND REGARDLESS OF THE RISK FACTORS INVOLVED Align activism to your business by looking through the lens of your customer, employee base, or operating environment. Bring stakeholders along by illustrating the connection between the organization’s mission and its public stance on topics of consequence. This can be a high-risk, high-reward move. Make sure you’re okay with alienating some customers, employees, or partners as you take a stand. – Karen Starns, Houseful

5. BUILDING A STRONG AND CREDIBLE REPUTATION Longevity is crucial. Were you consistently contributing to the community long before you decided to publicize your activism? The key is consistency. I advise all the brands I work with that credit and credibility are not taken—they are given. If you have been participating for a while and making a positive impact, the community will be your evangelists. The community will cement your reputation. – Peter Nicholson, Hill Holliday 6. REACHING PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE WITH EMPATHY AND COMPASSION

Have pure intent. If there is a genuine, natural, and sincere intent, becoming active should be a simple reaction to awareness and visibility of issues. Talk with community members who are already mobilized, and then amplify their efforts. Go to people where they are. With empathy and compassion, get involved. Put in the work and iterate until impact is made. Visibility of your efforts is natural. – Jimmie Lee, JLEE 7. ENCOURAGING EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION IN COMMUNITY INITIATIVES Authenticity is key. Making sure a community activism program aligns with the brand’s values helps build trust and credibility with customers. Transparency is important in creating meaningful impact. It’s essential to encourage the active participation of employees in community initiatives that reinforce the brand’s commitment to the cause. – Maria Alonso, Verity Credit Union

8. PARTNERING WITH INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITIES Start narrow. Pick a very specific cause, issue, problem, or project. In our case, we have worked with a university in a developing country to create internships and high-paying jobs. We’ve also volunteered at the adjacent orphanage, and have promised not to take the top talent out of the country. This is not something we plaster all over our website, but it is a source of great pride within our organization. – Jared Reimer, Cascadeo 9. CONTRIBUTING BEHIND THE SCENES

It is tricky because you want to be known as a force for good in many communities, but not be perceived as being in it just to improve sales. The way to do this is to help discreetly and not concentrate on the public relations aspect of your help. This way you build real appreciation for your brand. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 10. INVESTING IN TOOLS THAT WILL HELP PROVIDE COMMUNITY FEEDBACK Your audience is the key to building successful community activism. Develop stories based on loyalty and authenticity from and to your audience. Invest in tools to garner feedback, ideas, and input from the community you are serving. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture

11. CULTIVATING A VISION ORGANICALLY Ensure that your activism is genuine and aligns with your core values. By staying true to your identity while giving back to the community, you’ll resonate with today’s consumers, who crave connection around shared views. The best brands build a community by cultivating a vision and organically focusing their efforts around this vision. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 12. DELIVERING CONSISTENT, LONG-TERM EFFORTS RATHER THAN ONE-OFF CAMPAIGNS

Authenticity is key. This means genuinely committing to causes that align with the brand’s values and mission. Authentic activism involves consistent, long-term efforts rather than one-off campaigns. It requires engaging with the community, understanding its needs, and contributing in meaningful, impactful ways. This approach not only fosters trust and loyalty but also builds a brand’s reputation. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 13. WALKING THE WALK The real way to become known in the community for activism is to do and not just talk. This means creating job opportunities in your industry, sponsoring events, creating helpful free products or inexpensive ones, and so on. The idea is to give to the community in different ways. This is how you’ll become known for more than just the products and services you create. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

14. UTILIZING ENERGY IN MOTION TO MOTIVATE PEOPLE Brands that engage stakeholders across all the senses and catalyze emotion are more easily engaged and carried forward. “E-motion” is energy in motion that can be felt and transmitted virally. Beware that bad emotions are stronger and can spread faster. Yet another reason we need to amplify and elevate good, proactive brands! – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 15. SETTING UP ACTIVISM COMMITTEES FOCUSED ON YOUR COMPANY GOALS