Here’s how to cut your cable and cell phone bills

For many of us, the idea of negotiating a bill is a completely foreign concept. At best, it sounds naive to imagine your service providers will give you a break just because you ask—and at worst, it calls to mind the type of Scrooge who insists on celebrating wedding anniversaries at restaurants with BOGO coupons.
But negotiation is neither doomed to failure nor the sign of a cheapskate. In fact, negotiating can be a relatively quick and easy way to reduce your expenses without changing your habits. The trick is to know which bills are negotiable and what tactics to use to set yourself up for success.
Here’s what you need to know about negotiating your bills successfully.
Why Businesses Are Willing to Negotiate
Service-based businesses, like cable companies and cell phone providers, are generally willing to entertain price negotiations. But why are these prices negotiable when the cost of milk or gasoline is not?
There are some important economic factors working in your favor with these bills.
Consumer Inertia
If you’ve had the same internet service provider (ISP) for more than six months, it’s likely you’re paying a higher rate today than you did when you signed up. That’s because ISP pricing is designed to draw in new customers—while relying on consumer inertia to keep existing customers in place after prices go up.
There’s a great reason for this pricing structure. A Harvard Business School study found that approximately 64% of consumers tend to stick with gasoline brands they have already purchased, even though the cost of switching is relatively low. The level of consumer inertia is likely to be higher when switching requires research and a phone call (as it does with changing ISPs) rather than simply visiting a different gas station.