Here’s how to cut your cable and cell phone bills

For many of us, the idea of negotiating a bill is a completely foreign concept. At best, it sounds naive to imagine your service providers will give you a break just because you ask—and at worst, it calls to mind the type of Scrooge who insists on celebrating wedding anniversaries at restaurants with BOGO coupons.

But negotiation is neither doomed to failure nor the sign of a cheapskate. In fact, negotiating can be a relatively quick and easy way to reduce your expenses without changing your habits. The trick is to know which bills are negotiable and what tactics to use to set yourself up for success.

Here’s what you need to know about negotiating your bills successfully.

Why Businesses Are Willing to Negotiate

Service-based businesses, like cable companies and cell phone providers, are generally willing to entertain price negotiations. But why are these prices negotiable when the cost of milk or gasoline is not?