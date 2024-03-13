Los Angeles riders can use Waymo’s driverless robotaxi services for free starting this week

Alphabet’s Waymo said on Wednesday it will begin offering free driverless robotaxi services to select members of the public in Los Angeles starting Thursday.

The company received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) earlier this month to start its ride-hailing program, Waymo One, in Los Angeles and some cities near San Francisco.

Waymo’s latest plans put it ahead of its General Motors-owned rival Cruise, which is currently facing scrutiny after a driverless Cruise car dragged a pedestrian 20 feet after an accident.

The company said services will be available across 63 square miles from Santa Monica to downtown Los Angeles, adding that the initial rides will be free.