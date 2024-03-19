BY Michael Teti2 minute read

Imagine you are a dedicated operations manager at a growing company. You are leading a team of talented high-performers who are passionate about their work, and you pride yourself on fostering a positive and collaborative work environment where everyone feels valued and motivated. In recent months, you have noticed a shift in the company culture due to the toxic behavior of a newly appointed senior executive. This individual is incredibly skilled in their field, but tends to come off as abrasive and authoritarian. They criticize team members publicly and dismiss ideas without consideration. The management style is that of a micromanager. To no one’s surprise, the morale within certain teams has begun to crumble. Team members feel disengaged, and as the middle manager, you find yourself putting out fires to keep up the spirit of the team.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Over time, the firefighting begins to affect your own well-being and you struggle to navigate the flames. You are regularly caught between managing the team’s morale and appeasing the demands of the senior executive. HOW TO NAVIGATE A TOXIC LEADER As Victor Frankl so eloquently stated, “Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space lies our freedom and our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our happiness.”

The challenging scenario described above has decreased morale, increased stress, and significantly impacted team performance. If this sounds familiar, here are a few tips to manage your response: 1. Focus On What You Can Control Although it is easy to dwell on the negative aspects of toxic leadership, try to focus on what you can control within your sphere of influence. Your reactions to what is occurring have an immense impact on your team, who will mimic your response—especially the negative.

This is an opportunity to maintain open communication and to focus on cultivating a positive work environment. 2. Set Boundaries Establish clear boundaries with toxic leaders to protect yourself and your team. Focus on the chain of command, and if there is an issue with your team, be the leader who stands in front of it.

advertisement

Advocate for yourself and those with whom you work, but also communicate what is acceptable behavior. You can’t expect to change your manager, but you can change the boundaries in which they operate. This process isn’t clean or perfect, but over time, it is effective. 3. Seek Support Connect with trusted peers and mentors to help validate or gain perspective on your situation. Remember, it’s difficult to have a clear mind when you are in the moment.

Importantly, seeking support should not turn into a gossip session. The conversation should present a clearly defined problem and at least one proposed solution. This is also an opportunity to consider your options. Is the environment likely to change? Is staying in this environment sustainable for the long term? Perhaps, if all avenues were explored and nothing changes, then transferring to a different department or looking for other opportunities should be considered. The scenario above can be navigated successfully with these tips over time. Still, don’t expect the boundaries to be respected immediately, or to gain support on your own perspective by your peers. It can take immense time and dedication to successfully navigate a toxic leader. As a seasoned leader, I’ve experienced managing above, below, and side to side. Toxicity should be acknowledged, but responding appropriately is key. Think about your own scenario with a toxic leader and how you might respond. I assure you: Being intentional and utilizing the tips above will go a long way toward a better outcome.