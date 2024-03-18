Five leadership lessons I learned as a STAR and frontline fast-food worker

BY Jo Ann Herold4 minute read

Rolling into the McDonald’s parking lot in my silver Mustang with big hair and a shy smile, I never imagined at 16 years old that my experience would provide lifelong leadership lessons and things I draw on almost every day. You might wonder, how so? Here’s a breakdown of those lessons, which any business leader can also apply to their own careers: 1. BE FLEXIBLE, LEARN TO LAUGH, AND HAVE A GOOD ATTITUDE

I was asked to be a STAR, which meant I was a store area representative and helped the franchisee I worked for grow their local business. Every day at McDonald’s was a little different: One day could be sampling Chicken McNuggets at the drive-thru window. Another day could involve selling gift certificates in the lobby during the holidays to customers who were dining in. Another day could involve working the drive-thru or the counter. I opened the store, closed the store, and learned how to clean the shake machine. That said, my most notable day was wearing the Hamburglar costume and attending an elementary school fair. I learned to have a sense of humor and to know that every day would be different. These are skills I continue to use today in my consulting practice.

2. MAKE FRIENDS WITH TEAMMATES AND CUSTOMERS My main job was hosting and entertaining parents, children, and their friends at the many birthday parties thrown at the store. It was fun, humbling, and empowering to make people happy while wearing a flame-resistant red and yellow vest and red pants. The kids were so excited to eat their happy meals, enjoy cake and ice cream, and play on the McDonald’s playground. My teammates worked hard to make sure the food was delicious, and I worked hard to make sure the customers enjoyed these precious moments with their children.

From this experience, I learned that friendships at work are key. It makes the chore a joy and I still have best friends at work who make work fun. 3. FIND WHAT BRINGS YOU JOY I love serving others, and I learned food is a wonderful way to be of service and spark happiness and joy. The franchisees who owned the restaurant were incredible bosses, mentors, and teachers who instilled a strong work ethic around showing up early and staying productive while on the clock.

After this high school experience, I went on to get a degree in communication and journalism. Ultimately, I ended up spending the majority of my career as a food marketing expert, serving as the VP of brand and communications at Arby’s Restaurant Group, the interim chief marketing officer at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and twice as the chief marketing officer for The Honey Baked Ham Company, Inc. Today, as a consultant, I work on creating new restaurant concepts for private equity owners and also help the Giving Kitchen, a beautiful nonprofit that helps food service workers in crisis grow their national footprint. Through my experiences, I learned that when I am passionate and happy at work, I do my best work. It fulfills my purpose and adds fuel to my career.

4. LEVERAGE YOUR EXPERIENCE I developed an enduring love for iconic brands and the power they have to make an impact and make people happy. As God winks, and nearly two decades later when I decided to get an MBA, I decided to leverage my experience at McDonald’s. I wrote my corporate finance paper on McDonald’s and studied their global stock price. I was fascinated by the emergence of the brand in China, specifically how they started their supply chain in a new country. When we studied abroad, our class went to McDonald’s in Hong Kong. We learned how they created their supply chain infrastructure, starting with working with local farmers on how to grow McDonald’s potatoes and raise McDonald’s cows.

From this, I learned three things: Good goes around, never burn bridges, and things can really come full circle. 5. EARLY LESSONS EQUIP YOU FOR LIFETIME SUCCESS The frontline experience at McDonald’s equipped me for success in my 30 years so far as a corporate marketer specializing in fast-moving consumer brands. It began with taking a chance, being vulnerable, having a beginner’s mindset, following the rules, and loving what I do.

As a matter of fact, as I am writing this today, another full-circle moment has happened. I am helping the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Atlanta redesign their marketing organization for future growth. I never imagined as a 16-year-old STAR that I’d still be associated with McDonald’s all these years later in such a meaningful way. CONCLUSION