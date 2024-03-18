Investing for generations to come: Lessons from some of the world’s wealthiest families

BY Ida Liu4 minute read

Building great wealth is a rare achievement for many executives, but for such wealth to endure for generations is even rarer. The ultra-high-net-worth families I have the privilege of speaking to every day are all too aware of this fact. And one of the challenges that concerns them most is how to invest their portfolios to mitigate the risks of wealth dissipation. Interestingly, though, they are not always focused on what the biggest risks may be. Here is a classic example: These days, geopolitics often keeps many of my clients awake at night. And who can blame them? Twenty-four-hour-a-day footage in their newsfeeds brings relentless reminders of uncertainties over the upcoming U.S. presidential election, conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the China-U.S. tech trade standoff. “Wouldn’t it be safer to hold off investing until things settle down a bit?” is a common reaction I hear to these uncertainties. “Things could get worse before they get better, so I’m going to wait to buy in more cheaply” is another.

WHAT INVESTORS MISS ABOUT GEOPOLITICAL RISK While such responses are understandable, they miss an important point. Our chief investment officer analyzed geopolitical events since 1941 and found that 90% did not change the direction of the global economy. Furthermore, their impact on markets was limited to the short term. This is not to say that geopolitical risk does not matter. It absolutely does! But oftentimes, investors become overly cautious in response to dramatic headlines and hold a sizeable portion of their portfolios in cash. Executives looking to invest should understand the historical patterns around geopolitical events and prepare portfolios accordingly.

TOO MUCH PORTFOLIO CASH CAN HOLD EXECUTIVES BACK Especially during times of market turbulence, sitting on lots of cash can feel comforting. The value of these liquid holdings does not gyrate violently from day to day. And there is always a hope of switching them into risk assets immediately after a market plunge. Unfortunately, things seldom work out this way. In some cases, a temporary measure morphs into a permanent habit. In other cases, investors switch their cash back into the market, but only after missing out on the initial stages of a bull market, when strong gains have traditionally occurred.

Either way, the results tend to be painful. Compared to our clients who have kept their portfolios fully invested, those who have held excess cash or switched in and out of the markets have typically seen lower performance over time. DIVERSIFICATION AND OTHER VITAL DISCIPLINES A time-tested approach to geopolitical risk—and to many other sorts of risk—is based on global diversification across asset classes and remaining fully invested throughout market cycles. This begins by creating a long-term investment plan and then building a globally diversified portfolio consisting of equities, fixed income, cash, and other suitable asset classes.

Over time, the principles of global diversification and staying fully invested have served many wealthy families well. During geopolitical events, asset price volatility has typically centered on the part of the world where the tensions have flared up. By holding assets from around the globe, those risks may be mitigated. POSITIVE LONG-TERM OUTLOOK The principles behind this approach apply whatever the state of the economy and markets. Nevertheless, it may be an especially favorable time for executives to get invested. Why? Because for the first time in years, long-term valuations point to healthy returns across major global asset classes over the coming decade. Investors are likely to drive valuations higher over time, a process that could become “the big reset.”

Within globally diversified portfolios, there are areas of potential opportunity both near and long term. For example, high-quality U.S. dollar bonds may enable investors to lock in currently higher yields ahead of a potential decline in interest rates. And last year’s equity rally led by U.S. tech giants may broaden out to the likes of small- and mid-cap shares. On a multi-year view, I have conviction in investments linked to forces that are transforming the world around us, including artificial intelligence, innovative health care, and clean energy. Naturally, these investments come with risks. Among them are a surprise surge in interest rates, a larger-than-expected dip in economic growth, and setbacks in technological progress. START BY REVIEWING YOUR PLAN