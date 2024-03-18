How to build a data-driven culture among non-tech employees

BY Megan Dixon4 minute read

According to a study from the Software Development Times, only 16% of companies are truly data-driven (meaning data is used to inform business strategy and operations). While there are technical barriers to becoming data-driven, like poor data quality, the biggest hurdle to overcome is often cultural. In a culture that is not data-driven, there can be an invisible line drawn between employees who use data and those who do not. While business teams might consider data-driven insights as they make decisions, they don’t know how to access, analyze, or interpret data themselves. They see their more technical colleagues as helpful resources, but not as true partners. They may take data-driven insights with a grain of salt, especially when they conflict with intuition or experience. In a data-driven culture, on the other hand, technical and business teams collaborate closely. Business decision-makers never move forward without data. They know how to access and use data themselves, but rely on their technical counterparts to set measurement strategy and drive experimentation.

As companies adapt their talent strategies and product mix to an AI-powered world, building a data-driven culture is critical to success. For employees, a data-driven culture also provides career and learning opportunities that can help them better navigate the future. So how can you get there? Here are three strategies to consider: 1. DON’T JUST PROVIDE ACCESS—PROVIDE TRAINING AND TOOLS

Making data useful and accessible for all employees is great. Even better? Providing all employees with the training and tools they need to dig into the data themselves. At Assurance IQ, we offer new employees on-demand learning modules that help them understand our data, the tools we use to analyze it, and how to get started with incorporating it into their work. We also offer an annual Assurance Analytics Academy to all employees. While we expect employees to understand when and how to use data, we don’t expect business users to be technical experts. To help them through especially challenging analyses and technical hurdles, we offer twice-weekly “office hours” with our data science team where people can ask questions, problem-solve, and receive general support from data experts. When we launched these sessions several years ago, the questions were often basic, revolving around how to use our data tools. As our employees have become more data savvy, questions have evolved to be more advanced. This is proof that this approach can be highly effective.

With the broader organization possessing basic data skills, our data science team can focus on high-impact work that moves our business forward (like improving the machine learning-powered insurance recommendation engine our agents use) instead of responding to minor ad hoc measurement requests. 2. MAKE SURE DATA-DRIVEN BEHAVIOR IS MODELED AT THE TOP Trust is another major factor in a data-driven culture. While clean, quality data and transparent methodologies can help build trust, the attitude of leadership is as much, if not more, influential. If your workforce sees senior leadership using data to guide decision-making or get to the root cause of a problem, they will follow suit. If they see leaders tossing insights from data aside, questioning the validity of data, and making decisions based on their own personal whims, they will adjust accordingly.

Leaders should set expectations that decisions will be data-driven and encourage employees to always include data in proposals, plans, and recommendations. At our organization, leaders are the first to pull up a dashboard or partner with data science when they make a decision. This has a trickle-down effect, where most employees recognize they must back up their recommendations or ideas with data. This allows us to move faster and more decisively as an organization. Another important message that must come from leadership is that it’s OK to try something new and fail. Using data isn’t a magic bullet that guarantees you always have the right answer. The direction provided by data can help you predict which decision has the highest chance of being the right move or provide you with ideas for experiments to run. It’s important that employees feel comfortable taking risks without repercussions. This encourages the use of data to drive innovation and experimentation instead of simply validating current priorities. 3. ENCOURAGE THE USE OF AI BY NON-TECH EMPLOYEES

One easy way to get non-technical employees to be more data-driven is to empower them to use generative AI in their day-to-day work. According to a Boston Consulting Group survey, only 6% of companies have trained more than a quarter of their workforce on generative AI tools. However, generative AI can be a great tool for making data feel more approachable for non-technical employees. It can also help build a culture of experimentation across different departments by, for example, rapidly generating five different versions of an ad’s creative or copy to test. Employees do need guardrails when it comes to using generative AI at work. According to the same study, 45% of leaders say they currently don’t have any guidance or restrictions on the use of generative AI at work. This creates a significant risk that confidential information or customer data could be put into open-source AI tools. Leaders should establish a repertoire of approved AI tools that employees can use to make their day-to-day work more efficient, whether it’s Zoom’s meeting summarization tool or an enterprise subscription to ChatGPT. Guidelines on the ethical and responsible use of generative AI should also be distributed.