It had been a stretch of miserable weather: rainy, cold, and dreary. I’d been feeling stressed, in a funk, and hadn’t slept well. So when I woke up that morning in my Philadelphia hotel room and pulled out my planner, I just stared at the daily prompt asking me to list three things I’m grateful for—it seemed daunting. Then, as I looked out to see the sun was finally shining, I quickly scribbled, “Safe travels, coffee, good weather.” Those three small things that could have easily been overlooked felt like such a blessing at that moment. I immediately felt re-energized and ready to tackle the day. That’s what I’ve come to love about practicing gratitude: It doesn’t have to be big, monumental things. Acknowledging the small things has made such a difference in my personal life and professional leadership role.

For many people, practicing gratitude sounds new age-y and woo-woo, right up there with meditation, reiki, and crystal therapy. Especially for hard-driving, high-performance types, it feels frivolous. Besides, who has the time? The truth is, practicing gratitude can restore your sanity—and may save your life. It’s been proven in multiple research studies that gratitude improves sleep, lowers blood pressure and improves heart health, enhances overall well-being, and even reduces morbidity. If that’s not enough (ha!), it can make you a stronger leader, which ultimately enhances your career. Here are five ways practicing gratitude can make you a better mentor for your team.

1. IT HELPS YOU LEAD WITH EMPATHY AND COMPASSION Leading with empathy has been shown to not only improve retention and encourage innovation, but also substantially enhance your relationships with team members by creating a safe environment where it’s okay to be human. That includes being a compassionate leader: one who’s willing to speak up and act to make those around you feel safe and included. Practicing daily gratitude helps you spot the small wins—ones that sometimes get lost in the shuffle—and recognize them in your team. Whether it’s seeing that someone is looking a bit stressed and asking if they’d like to talk, or recognizing a small task done well that had a big impact on the success of a project, practicing gratitude heightens your awareness of minutiae that others miss.

One way I achieve this is to send a quick email to a team member after a client call to let them know how well they did or to share kudos for handling a sticky situation with poise. 2. IT BUILDS TEAM ENGAGEMENT AND LOYALTY When my team expresses gratitude for one another, each individual feels valued, their work feels more rewarding, and our organization is overall a great place to work. This makes our people more invested in their work, in client success, and in our agency. It makes them more likely to stick around, too. Seventy-six percent of our team has been with us for more than two years—that’s rare in the PR industry, which is known for high burnout and churn rates.

In addition to those quick emails to team members, I practice gratitude by mailing out postcards (getting snail mail is such a treat these days!) and posting shout-outs on our Teams channels. We’ve even implemented a Monday praise initiative for the entire organization, during which we start our weekly team huddle by sharing gratitude for one another, setting a positive tone for the week. 3. IT SETS A GOOD EXAMPLE As leaders, it’s important to model the behavior you want to see in your team. As Sharon Salzberg points out in her Loving-Kindness meditation, when we spread mindfulness to others, we are consciously changing a pattern from overlooking them or talking around them, to actively paying attention to them.

I want my team to know living with gratitude is important for their mental and physical health. Even small practices can have a positive impact on mental health. We host monthly mindfulness moments for the entire agency, where we get together either in person or via web conference for a shared gratitude-focused meditation. 4. IT CULTIVATES TRUST Practicing gratitude allows your team to see you as a human who’s vulnerable, makes mistakes, and is constantly working to do better. As a leader, showing vulnerability builds trust among your team; they know they can come to you with challenges or admit mistakes without judgment. It sends a signal it’s safe for them to be their authentic selves, and that you’re not holding them to some ridiculous, unattainable standard.

Gratitude also supports personal relationships. Every Friday morning, my wife, Kathy, and I share a gratitude moment, when we sit together and share what we’re thankful for each week. We never miss it— if we’re not home together, then we call or text. We both have demanding careers, and taking this time to verbalize our gratitude helps to reinforce our connection and trust in one another. 5. IT GIVES YOU PERSPECTIVE As leaders, it’s easy to get caught up in the pressures of running the business. We have clients to keep happy and team members whose livelihoods depend on us. Sometimes that pressure can feel like a physical burden.