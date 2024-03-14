‘Just make it better:’ Gig workers explain how to fix the gig economy

BY Adrian Haro and Shelly Steward4 minute read

Over the past decade, gig workers have often been the subject of studies, but rarely the authors. The Workers Lab is changing that. We have released the first nationwide, worker-driven, participatory study of gig workers in the U.S. And the message from participants is clear: just make the work better.

This takeaway is important because it reflects a growing sentiment among the gig workers we speak with and a disconnect from how the powers that be in this space talk about gig work, which can often overlook a full range of solutions. We got here through a participatory research methodology that wasn’t seeking a quick fix to the many challenges for workers in the gig economy—issues like safety, benefits, and agency, among others. It didn’t oversimplify complex questions about gig work and workers or frame flexible work as a trade-off for fair pay. Rather, our participatory methods created space for workers to feel safe enough to share the complexity, nuance, and diversity of who they are and how they navigate the highs and lows of gig work. An incredibly diverse set of workers—app-based workers, artists, domestic workers, sex workers, and many others across different sectors, geographies, ages, racial and ethnic identities, gender identities, disability, and documentation statuses—were the researchers, sharing their stories and leading the analysis. The result is a worker-centered set of ideas and solutions about how to make this kind of work better, and the beginning of The Workers Lab’s plan to help build greater advocacy for gig workers nationally. Below is a summary of what the gig worker participant-researchers said: On Terms and Definitions Because measures of gig and nonstandard work are notoriously messy and inconsistent, we started by asking workers to name and define this work. From their perspective, what defined this work most was the fact that it is excluded by our nation’s current social systems (of employment, care, benefits, and so on). Rather than identifying a single term that encompasses the hodge-podge of gig jobs, they called for “work” to be more inclusive. When many people say “work” today, they actually mean one, narrowly defined way of working: a full-time, long-term, direct-hire, single-employer job. The onus, participants said, should be on people using this limited framework to expand their thinking so that “work” means all work–including gigs.

On What Workers Don’t Like The exclusion workers feel from existing social systems was also reflected in the challenges they described. Many faced low and inconsistent wages, often putting in unpaid hours just to find work and rarely being able to predict how much they would make in a given day. “I might have a week where everybody cancels, and then suddenly I can’t pay my bills,” said one participant-researcher. They also described absorbing the daily risks of their jobs with few benefits or protections. And they described being isolated at work, struggling to make connections and build solidarity while facing dehumanizing and at times racist comments and actions from both customers and employers. On What Workers Do Like These challenges coexisted with appreciation for some aspects of gig work. Having agency over their time and the flexibility to work when they are able allows them to take care of themselves and their families, practice their religions, and pursue new opportunities. Many described a sense of pride and, at times, joy in their work—describing it as meaningful, if undervalued, work that they are committed to doing and doing well. On Solutions The solutions proposed by participants balanced the complexity of their reality—the understanding that decent pay and stability is not a price to pay for agency. These solutions range from raising pay to providing universal healthcare and other benefits to creating more intentional spaces for workers to come together to build and enact their visions. “Job security [and] some type of health insurance…would change the whole game for me,” explained one participant-researcher.

Others highlighted the need for more expansive, worker-driven conversations. “[We need] to continue to have discussions like this at the local level, regional level, state level, and then the national level to…come up with an actual action plan,” urged one. Though vast, all of these solutions work toward ensuring every worker, no matter who they are and how they work, has fair conditions, adequate protections, and agency over their lives. The report will directly inform additional research, including a national survey to quantify how many people share these experiences and prioritize solutions Despite genuine efforts to find alignment and joint solutions among leaders in and around the labor movement, private, and public sectors, there are still significant divisions among goals and approaches to resolving challenges for workers in the gig economy. This report intends to promote more productive problem-solving efforts among people in power making decisions right now about gig work and workers, and to ensure that those efforts be focused not on the interests of institutions or companies or technology or robots, but rather unequivocally on these workers and their families who need gig work to be better work. As one participant-researcher said, “I don’t care what you call it…Just make it better.”