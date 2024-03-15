Meta’s push to build one AI model to power videos across platforms could be an oversight nightmare, experts warn

BY Chris Stokel-Walker3 minute read

When Facebook head Tom Alison announced at a conference earlier this month that Meta would be using AI to overhaul its video recommendation system across its platforms, the news didn’t exactly light the world on fire. The company already uses different recommendation models for videos on each of its services; now it plans to bring them all under one roof. “If we get this right, not only will the recommendations be kind of more engaging and more relevant,” Alison said at the time, “but we think the responsiveness of them can improve as well.”

But contained in that quote is a subliminal, potentially unnerving truth: Meta’s platforms—already places where, despite the company’s efforts, misinformation can spread quickly and content moderation frequently misfires—might now become even more difficult to monitor, thanks to advancements in AI. “Rather than being a way to simply keep people on and engaging in platforms, recommendation AIs are now seen as part of the product offered by platforms to end users,” says Liam McLoughlin, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool specializing in content moderation and social media. To be clear, Meta is already using AI in video recommendation. The change would be in efficiency: Whereas before it was running and maintaining separate recommendation algorithms for each of its products, now Meta hopes to utilize the same underlying AI algorithms across many of its apps.

“From a tech stack point of view and an engineering and building point of view, it makes sense that they would, once fully tested, spread it out across all their platform and all its features,” says social media analyst Matt Navarra. Tests of the new model undertaken last year on Reels saw significant improvements in user retention, Alison told conference attendees. Users spent between eight and 10% more time watching Reels—data that showed the new model worked. (Meta didn’t respond to Fast Company’s request for comment.) However, the University of Liverpool’s McLoughlin reckons Meta will have to tread carefully. “Users have particular affordances for each platform and might prefer the separation between recommendation systems currently in place,” he says. A similar concern—the idea that your Instagram persona may be quite different to your Facebook one—was raised when Meta revealed its Twitter-like social network, Threads, last year.

