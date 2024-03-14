Meet Jeff Yass, the billionaire ByteDance investor donating to Republicans who flipped against the TikTok ban

BY Clint Rainey7 minute read

Before they started defending it, Donald Trump—the 2024 Republican presidential nominee—and other prominent voices on the right, such as smooth-talking tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, didn’t care for TikTok at all.

From the Oval Office in 2020, Trump issued an executive order claiming TikTok was a threat to “the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” and unsuccessfully tried to ban the app. During his 2024 presidential bid, Ramaswamy traveled around, likening the social platform to “digital fentanyl,” a comparison to the deadly opioid now fueling the worst drug crisis in American history. On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed a bill 362-to-65 seeking to force parent company ByteDance—which enjoys uncomfortably close ties to the Chinese Communist Party—to divest ownership of American TikTok within 180 days, or face a ban in all domestic app stores. But Trump and Ramaswamy—who had campaigned on banning everyone under age 16 from having access to “addictive” TikTok—did not applaud the bill’s bipartisan passage. Now, questions are being raised about how much of that could have to do with a certain quiet but powerful donor: Jeff Yass.

ByteDance billionaire Yass, the richest person in the state of Pennsylvania, runs an enormous prop trading firm focused on tech, called Susquehanna International Group. In 2005, shortly after China become the world’s second-largest economy, Susquehanna strategically zeroed in on that market. Its China-focused VC arm—SGI China—currently lists 369 Chinese startups it has funded since then. In 2012, one of those was a company run by software engineer Zhang Yiming from an apartment in Zhongguancun, China’s Silicon Valley, where he and his team developed Toutiao, which was among the first apps to use Big Data to build a custom-fitted newsfeed for each user. Zhang’s crew called their new enterprise ByteDance. ByteDance began attracting large cash injections from other American VC firms like Sequoia Capital and KKR, and Susquehanna invested $5 million—reportedly a 15% ownership stake today. Yass’s personal share, believed to be about 7%, is currently valued at $21 billion. That would account for about three-quarters of what Forbes estimates his total net worth to be. Like other billionaires, Yass is also a prominent political donor. In fact, he’s the top Republican donor for the 2024 election cycle, having dropped a reported $34 million so far into various national and statewide campaigns and groups. He’s on the executive advisory council of the Cato Institute, the country’s leading libertarian think tank, and supports many of the usual conservative causes like school vouchers, abortion bans, and lower taxes. Since 2010, he’s also sunk some $61 million into the conservative Club for Growth’s political-spending arm, about 24% of these years’ available war chest.

But while Yass’s donations typically go toward what he argues represents defending freedom of choice, he’s an outlier among the Republican mega-donor class insofar as his views about TikTok go. He argues that TikTok’s ability to continue to operate in the United States, as an entity owned by a Chinese tech company, is also about freedom of choice. However, many conservative lawmakers see the situation differently, which is why just 15 House Republicans voted against the TikTok ban bill on Wednesday. (Fast Company‘s attempts to contact Yass, including requests sent through Susquehanna, did not receive a reply.) Yet, four Republican politicians who are now among the loudest critics of the TikTok ban—Trump, Ramaswamy, and two Republicans from Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie—share something (or someone) in common: Yass. An abrupt about-face Trump’s about-face on TikTok came just last week, one week after Yass—a previous critic of his administration whose support would represent a major score for Trump’s cash–strapped reelection campaign—invited Trump to attend a Club for Growth retreat. Last week, insiders also revealed that former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is coincidentally now on the Club for Growth’s payroll as a TikTok lobbyist. Known to put his financial and electoral prospects first, Trump may have spied a way to appeal to a major donor, while teeing himself up to be able to tell young voters that, unlike Biden, he supports TikTok.

As for Ramaswamy, his TikTok position reportedly “evolved” last year. According to records, Yass donated $4.9 million to Ramaswamy’s American Exceptionalism PAC sometime between July 1 and December 31. In early 2023, voters on the campaign trail would hear Ramaswamy saying things like: “There’s a reason why the Chinese company that owns TikTok doesn’t offer that same product in China: It’s just another Trojan horse for advancing the CCP’s agenda at the expense of the next generation of Americans.” Then, in September, five days after an Iowa town hall where he once again repeated that TikTok was “digital fentanyl,” Ramswamy did his own about-face, suddenly joining the social platform in a video where he announced, “I’m officially on TikTok. We’re going to be on here a lot.” Ramaswamy claims YouTube personality Jake Paul convinced him of TikTok’s power to help “win elections,” although in comments made Wednesday after the bill passed, he offered up a more tactical explanation that he opposes a ban because “it doesn’t solve the underlying problem with China exerting leverage on U.S. companies and users.” Last September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Rand Paul’s political campaign and the different PACs supporting him have received over $24 million from Yass and his wife. Likewise, the couple has donated to Rep. Massie directly, given to the various pro-Massie PACs, and been well-positioned to direct even more dollars his way through the Club for Growth—which is actually the congressman’s top campaign contributor.

The TikTok threat The general hostility to TikTok isn’t helped by the fact that, while ByteDance repeatedly claimed it put TikTok behind a firewall firmly shielded from China’s eyes, report after report has blown holes in that claim. Last year, a whistleblower came forward to Republican Senator Josh Hawley claiming that ByteDance employees (including “members of the Chinese Communist Party known to be on ByteDance’s payroll”) were able to “switch between Chinese and U.S. data with nothing more than the click of a button.” Before that was in the news, workers are said to have used TikTok’s data to spy on individual Americans, including journalists. Finally, this past January, a Wall Street Journal followup investigation found that ByteDance’s Chinese headquarters was still routinely pulling up U.S. users’ data. In interviews, Yass has argued that TikTok’s right to exist on American phones symbolizes “the epitome of libertarian and free market ideals,” arguing a ban would be an “anathema to everything I believe.” However, Yass has a more personal reason to be eager to prolong ByteDance’s U.S. influence. If, say, the company vanished tomorrow with a snap, he could plummet from the 48th richest human on Forbes‘s list—next to Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and richest Australian citizen Gina Rinehart—and land somewhere in the high 200s. But if the U.S. Senate passes the bill and President Biden signs it into law, the likeliest scenario is that ByteDance would sell TikTok (a move experts contend could mean needing to divest the entire billion-global-user platform, versus merely sacrificing the U.S. arm). In essentially all scenarios, Yass and Susquehanna stand to make lots of money. But they stand to make even more, later, if TikTok’s reach isn’t kneecapped by the U.S. government.

As the U.S. presses the app to the brink of a ban, similar blowback is occurring across Europe, where the EU’s top policymaking institutions have blocked the app on government devices, citing a need to protect “against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks.” About a dozen other countries also already have bans of some kind. Many Democrats (and a handful of Republicans) voted no on the bill without receiving any of Yass’s money. For instance, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the House’s fast drafting of the legislation “incredibly rushed . . . with little explanation,” arguing that because the matter involves “serious antitrust and privacy questions . . . any national security concerns should be laid out to the public prior to a vote.” Others repeated an attack line, first used against last year‘s RESTRICT Act, arguing that the broad language could morph the bill into “a Patriot Act for the digital age,” giving presidents a blank check to target U.S. companies, even Americans, they merely suspect of being bad. Still though, Yass’s support pits him against far more lawmakers who argue the risks are too great. Following Wednesday’s vote, former Vice President Mike Pence took up Ramaswamy’s old battle cry, calling TikTok “digital fentanyl for America’s youths.” Republican Representative Chip Roy, a bill cosponsor, argued this week that ByteDance’s Beijing headquarters is sitting on a pile of private data on millions of U.S. citizens that it can mine. Through a video-sharing app, China is “targeting our people and using that data against them,” Roy argued. “That’s what’s happening, we know that for sure.”