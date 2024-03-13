Allbirds replaces its CEO and announces store closures as it struggles to find traction

The sustainable footwear and apparel company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings report on March 12, which showed a net revenue decline of almost 15% for the year. The earnings release coincided with news that CEO Joey Zwillinger—one of the company’s founders—would step down as chief executive and be replaced by COO Joe Vernachio.

It’s the second CEO swap in less than a year at Allbirds. Zwillinger became the company’s lone chief executive in May of last year after previously serving as co-CEO with Allbirds’ other cofounder, Tim Brown.

“I am confident in the team, and in particular, Joe Vernachio’s stewardship of the brand for this next chapter for Allbirds,” said Zwillinger, in the company’s earnings statement. “We entered 2024 with a strong cash position, healthy inventory composition and volume, and a strengthened foundation. Looking ahead, Joe’s focus on growth and rebuilding consumer momentum through compelling products and storytelling is what the company needs now, and sets Allbirds up to achieve durable, profitable growth and create value for our shareholders.”