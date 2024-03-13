Allbirds replaces its CEO and announces store closures as it struggles to find traction

Can Allbirds’ new plan take flight?
The sustainable footwear and apparel company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings report on March 12, which showed a net revenue decline of almost 15% for the year. The earnings release coincided with news that CEO Joey Zwillinger—one of the company’s founders—would step down as chief executive and be replaced by COO Joe Vernachio.
It’s the second CEO swap in less than a year at Allbirds. Zwillinger became the company’s lone chief executive in May of last year after previously serving as co-CEO with Allbirds’ other cofounder, Tim Brown.
“I am confident in the team, and in particular, Joe Vernachio’s stewardship of the brand for this next chapter for Allbirds,” said Zwillinger, in the company’s earnings statement. “We entered 2024 with a strong cash position, healthy inventory composition and volume, and a strengthened foundation. Looking ahead, Joe’s focus on growth and rebuilding consumer momentum through compelling products and storytelling is what the company needs now, and sets Allbirds up to achieve durable, profitable growth and create value for our shareholders.”
In addition to the change at the top, the company said it also expects to close between 10 and 15 stores in the United States. That would coincide with a projected year-over-year revenue decline of as much as 25% during 2024. Allbirds is in the midst of a turnaround plan, which it outlined last year, and Vernachio told Footwear News in a recent interview that he will stick to that plan, which included reducing its workforce and rolling out new products.
Whether that turnaround plan will amount to wind beneath the company’s wings has yet to be seen. Aside from the most recent earnings report, Allbirds has had a string of ugly financial filings, and as of writing, its stock is trading for less than 75 cents a share. The company initially went public in 2021, and shares were trading at more than $26.
Allbirds is also one of several similar brands that blazed a path in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) space—a list that includes other companies Blue Apron and Stitch Fix—which have struggled after going public.