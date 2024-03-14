The 15 hottest—and 15 coldest—housing markets

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter.
To gain insights into which regional housing markets might be vulnerable to pricing weakness in 2024, and which could see the most upward price pressure, ResiClub once again examined Realtor.com’s latest “Hotness Score.”
Realtor.com, which has the self-proclaimed “most comprehensive and accurate database of MLS-listed for-sale homes in the industry,” issues a Hotness Score every month for the nation’s 300 largest metro-area housing markets. The Hotness Score is described as an equally weighted composite metric of a geography’s “Supply Score” and “Demand Score.” Those scores take into account factors like days on market, inventory shifts, pricing shifts, and unique listing page viewers per property.
A lower score indicates a softer (cold) housing market, while a higher score indicates a stronger (hot) housing market.
Click here to view an interactive version of the map below.
Realtor.com’s latest Hotness Score indicates that housing markets along the Gulf Coast, including places like Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Punta Gorda, Florida, remain the weakest. Some of these Gulf and Southwest Florida markets are experiencing a pullback in pandemic-era migration, coupled with significant increases in home insurance premiums and increased consumer credit stress. In certain pockets, such as Austin, home prices got too far detached from underlying fundamentals during the boom.
There still remains a great deal of resilience in the Northeast and Midwest. Places like Manchester, New Hampshire, and Columbus, Ohio, just don’t have enough supply to match demand. The result? Elevated house price growth.
It’s important to keep in mind that Realtor.com scores markets relative to each other. In other words, a market with a score of 100.0 is simply the hottest among markets right now, but it may not necessarily be in a boom mode. Similarly, a market with a score of 0.0 isn’t necessarily in crash mode; it’s just softer compared to other U.S. markets at the moment.