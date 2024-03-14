The 15 hottest—and 15 coldest—housing markets

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

To gain insights into which regional housing markets might be vulnerable to pricing weakness in 2024, and which could see the most upward price pressure, ResiClub once again examined Realtor.com’s latest “Hotness Score.”

Realtor.com, which has the self-proclaimed “most comprehensive and accurate database of MLS-listed for-sale homes in the industry,” issues a Hotness Score every month for the nation’s 300 largest metro-area housing markets. The Hotness Score is described as an equally weighted composite metric of a geography’s “Supply Score” and “Demand Score.” Those scores take into account factors like days on market, inventory shifts, pricing shifts, and unique listing page viewers per property.

A lower score indicates a softer (cold) housing market, while a higher score indicates a stronger (hot) housing market.