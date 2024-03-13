Don Lemon says Elon Musk failed to live up to his free speech promises, after his X show is quickly canceled

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Former CNN host Don Lemon says Elon Musk has terminated a previous agreement to air his new program after the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter) was unhappy about an interview between the two.

“Elon Musk is mad at me,” said Lemon in a video posted to the social media network. “There’s a whole lot that went down and I’m going to tell you about it in the coming days.” In a separate statement posted to X, Lemon said, “Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X. . . . He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday.” News from me…#TheDonLemonShow pic.twitter.com/PzlKuvkZtj — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024 Lemon says the interview, which will be published on March 18 on YouTube and major podcast distribution sites (as well as posted to X), will be the inaugural episode of his show. He did not discuss the content of the conversation, but several reports say it included questions about Musk’s use of ketamine.

X, on Wednesday, posted a statement about the dispute, saying, “we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.” Elon Musk canceled #TheDonLemonShow👀



Watch on YouTube and listen everywhere on Monday March 18. pic.twitter.com/AAhnvcY0ny — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024 Elon Musk further addressed the decision, tweeting, “His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media,’ which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.” Lemon’s representatives did not reply to a request for comment by Fast Company. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, however, a Lemon spokesperson said the journalist “has a deal with X and expects to be paid for it. If we have to go to court, we will.”

