You might want France’s Olympic gear, even if you’re not French

Leave it to France to outfit its Olympic athletes in a kit so cool it might convince us Americans to switch teams.

The hometown team for the 2024 Paris Olympics tapped Stéphane Ashpool, the founder of the Paris streetwear label Pigalle, to work with sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif on a line of gear that athletes will wear both during and outside of competition.

The directive seems to have been “look like a French flag, but not actually like a French flag.” Ashpool nailed the brief. The designer used blue, white, and red as the starting point, and blended the colors into a gradient design that wiggles across jackets and pants, swooshes across cycling helmets, and plasters sports shirts.

Ashpool also came up with clothing to be worn in the Olympic Village that is slightly less sporty but nonetheless very cool. The collection of roughly 150,000 items includes pieces that medal winners will don on the podium. (Berluti, a leather maker owned by French luxury giant LVMH, is handling the outfits for the opening ceremony.)