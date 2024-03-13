The TikTok ban is oddly un-American—and would likely get overturned in court

BY Chris Stokel-Walker2 minute read

Politicians take leave of their senses when they’re on the campaign trail. Self-preservation, shaped through the desire to win reelection, comes before principles. How else to explain the sight of 352 members of the House of Representatives voting on Wednesday to pass the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (aka the TikTok Act)?

The overwhelming passage of the act, which compels TikTok parent company, ByteDance, to force a sale of its popular video-sharing app or face an outright ban in the United States, feels oddly un-American. (What happened to the idea of capitalism and free enterprise?) It’s also protectionist in a way that brings those who voted for it far closer than comfort with the Chinese politicians they say their vote is designed to protect American citizens from. But it’s also an overwhelmingly grim sense of Groundhog Day. Because we’ve been here before. Donald Trump, who bizarrely now believes the app should not be banned, sought to wage a similar campaign in 2020 against TikTok. Back then, some suggested his anti-TikTok stance stemmed from a desire to present voters on the campaign trail with a foil. (Joe Biden chose to effectively fight a remote Zoom campaign in 2020 as the COVID pandemic ravaged the United States.)

It’s difficult to know whether the politicians who voted to ban TikTok genuinely believe their convictions, or if they’re just trying to look tough ahead of a U.S. presidential campaign where national security is once again front and center. It’s even more difficult to discern because to date, and despite prodding and poking by a number of journalists (including myself), precisely zero evidence has been presented by the U.S. government or any other to explain why they warn TikTok is a national security threat. (And to be clear: There’s no chance a company making money hand over fist from a fast-growing app that has reshaped the social media landscape over the past five years would willingly sell up.) At best, it seems like politicians are punishing TikTok for the issues every social media company causes. Ahead of this week’s vote, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Brendan Carr posted on X, “In America, TikTok pushes videos to kids that promote self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide.” The irony of posting that sentiment on a platform that’s also been accused of such behavior was seemingly lost on Carr. And it’s not just TikTok or X—Meta’s suite of apps have been blamed directly by a coroner in a U.K. suicide case that almost exactly describes Carr’s claims.