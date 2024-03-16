Doctors are using AI to talk to patients and record appointments. Don’t worry, your data is allegedly safe

Don’t be surprised if your doctors start writing you overly friendly messages. They could be getting some help from artificial intelligence .

New AI tools are helping doctors communicate with their patients, some by answering messages and others by taking notes during exams. It’s been 15 months since OpenAI released ChatGPT. Already thousands of doctors are using similar products based on large language models. One company says its tool works in 14 languages.

AI saves doctors time and prevents burnout, enthusiasts say. It also shakes up the doctor-patient relationship, raising questions of trust, transparency, privacy, and the future of human connection.

A look at how new AI tools affect patients: