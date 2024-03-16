Doctors are using AI to talk to patients and record appointments. Don’t worry, your data is allegedly safe

Don’t be surprised if your doctors start writing you overly friendly messages. They could be getting some help from artificial intelligence.
New AI tools are helping doctors communicate with their patients, some by answering messages and others by taking notes during exams. It’s been 15 months since OpenAI released ChatGPT. Already thousands of doctors are using similar products based on large language models. One company says its tool works in 14 languages.
AI saves doctors time and prevents burnout, enthusiasts say. It also shakes up the doctor-patient relationship, raising questions of trust, transparency, privacy, and the future of human connection.
A look at how new AI tools affect patients:
Is my doctor using AI?
In recent years, medical devices with machine learning have been doing things like reading mammograms, diagnosing eye disease, and detecting heart problems. What’s new is generative AI’s ability to respond to complex instructions by predicting language.
Your next checkup could be recorded by an AI-powered smartphone app that listens, documents, and instantly organizes everything into a note you can read later. The tool also can mean more money for the doctor’s employer because it won’t forget details that legitimately could be billed to insurance.
Your doctor should ask for your consent before using the tool. You might also see some new wording in the forms you sign at the doctor’s office.