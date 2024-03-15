These cities are winning the war for talent

BY Richard Florida, Antoine Vetrano, Armin Lohr, and Vladislav Boutenko4 minute read

For decades, we’ve heard that the war for talent is central to corporate competitiveness. Businesses have been besieged with strategies for identifying, recruiting, developing, and mobilizing talent.

But today, the battlefield for talent is shifting from inside the corporation to the places talented people choose to live. Indeed, a key dimension—if not the key dimension—of the war for talent has become the war for residents. The shift was already happening at the turn of the millennium, as knowledge workers flocked to global superstar cities, tech hubs, and creative class centers with their thick labor markets filled with job opportunities and abundant lifestyle amenities. But the role of place in talent attraction has become even more important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, thanks to the rise of digitally enabled remote work, has given knowledge workers much more choice in where they choose to live.

Locational strategy is now a key component of talent attraction. In addition to embracing the internal strategies required to attract and retain, corporations must choose the right location or locations where the talented people they need live. This is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Different kinds of people at different stages of the life cycle prefer to live in different kinds of places. While young talented people still gravitate to big superstar cities, especially during the early stages of their careers, families are drawn to more affordable cities, suburbs, and rural areas. The key driver, according to a major new survey of talented global residents, is the search for a “better life.” The survey covers more than 25,000 residents of 79 global cities. Nearly 4 in 10 (37%) surveyed reported being dissatisfied with their cities, and a quarter were actively or strongly considering moving.

To find out which cities are winning the war for talent, we compared data on talent flows to and from these cities (from LinkedIn) to survey data on peoples’ intention to stay or leave their current cities. The chart below compares these metrics with the talent flow or net migration data from LinkedIn arrayed along the Y-axis and the survey data on residents’ intention to stay or leave along the X-axis. Source: BCG Cities of Choice 2023, LinkedIn Talent magnets These occupy the upper-left-hand quadrant. They are winners in the war for residents. These cities excel at both attracting and retaining talent. Talent magnet cities include London, Toronto, Vancouver, Berlin, Singapore, Stockholm, and Madrid, as well as Melbourne, Australia. These cities offer a mix of economic opportunity and quality of life. Indeed, many of them rank highly on the Economist’s most livable cities rankings.

High turnover These cities occupy the upper-right-hand quadrant. They excel at attracting talent but are not as good as talent magnets at retaining talent. These cities include the superstar city of New York; the high-tech hub of San Francisco; the film and entertainment center of Los Angeles; the post-COVID boomtown of Miami; as well as Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Zurich. The cities that exemplify this approach are Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Look at their position as far outliers in this quadrant. With their world-class airports, hotels, restaurants, and amenities, these cities have been propelled into the upper rankings of global cities, attracting global talent and global companies. But they haven’t done as well at retaining global talent over the long haul. Stagnant cities These occupy the lower-left-hand quadrant. While they lag in attracting talent, they do better at retaining the talent they have, either by choice or due to limited options. Some cities in this group are geographically isolated like Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand. Others, like Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, suffer from cultural and linguistic isolation. Hong Kong’s inclusion in this group shows how a once-leading global superstar city can fall when politics in the form of incursion from China impedes global connectivity and attractiveness.

Brain-drain cities These occupy the lower-right-hand quadrant. These cities lag in both attracting and retaining talent. They tend to be large cities in emerging economies. While they often attract talent from their surrounding regions, they tend to function as escalator cities, with talent moving to more established superstar cities. Three of these cities—Istanbul; São Paulo, Brazil; and Mumbai, India—are positioned on or around the boundary of the high-turnover quadrant regionally, and with consistent strategy could propel themselves into this group. Why would talented people choose one city or another? The chart shows the key factors that global talent looks for in a place to live based on a correlation analysis of the key factors in our survey data and the LinkedIn data on talent flows.

The big takeaway Place-related factors like cleanliness, safety, housing, and amenities top economic factors like career and business opportunities in the war for residents. Quality of government services and access to medical care are even less important. Corporations can no longer aim to simply “buy” talent with higher salaries or better career opportunities. Their ability to attract talent turns on the characteristics of the places. Success in the war for talent turns on robust locational strategies that identify such places, and on place-management strategies that work with communities to upgrade and elevate their offerings.