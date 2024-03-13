What does a $50,000 bottle of whisky look like? A lot like art

BY Christopher Friedmann3 minute read

Macallan and Bentley have unveiled a $50,000 bottle of whisky. Not long ago, the five-figure price tag alone would have been headline worthy. But with single malt age statements regularly climbing into the tens of thousands of dollars, expensive taste is more common than ever before, and well-polished drinks aficionados expect more from drinking vessels.

[Photo: Macallan] In response, high-end whiskys now come in bottles that are art sculptures unto themselves. From abstract, gem-like carafes to Rodinesque hands holding up ample-bottomed decanters, the possible shapes for a drink bottle have continued to grow. Still, vertical remains the go-to aesthetic when it comes to container design. Macallan and Bentley, however, are looking to dispel that tradition, instead opting for their first-ever collaboration, The Horizon, to arrive in a horizontal glass vessel. [Photo: Macallan] This is by no means the first time Macallan has stepped into the ultra expensive whisky stratosphere. Just over a year ago they released The Reach, an 81-year-old whisky priced at $125,000 per bottle (which is by some accounts the world’s oldest whisky). For their collaboration, Bentley and Macallan pulled out all the stops when it comes to bottle design. Featuring a 180-degree twist detail, the Macallan Horizon release incorporates six materials: glass, wood, aluminum, copper, leather, and whisky.

[Photo: Macallan] The Macallan Horizon bottle is made up of two parts—a glass vessel that holds the liquid and the copper and wood sculpture that encases the vessel. The twisting glass vessel is enveloped by an aluminum ribbon designed in homage to the aluminum sculptural foundation found in Bentley cars. The glass and aluminum vessel is designed to be twisted out of the wood and copper sculpture, which features low carbon leather on its interior, much like the interior of the British motorcars. The sculpture uses recycled copper from the Macallan Distillery’s old stills, while the majority of the sculpture is made from one of the six casks used in the maturation of the whisky. [Photo: Macallan] Bentley and Macallan could only create the bottle “by using highly skilled traditional glassmaking techniques fused with an extensive understanding of modern manufacturing,” says Jaume Ferras, Macallan’s Creative Director. The twisted glass vessel and spinning wood-and-copper sculpture looks like an exploding cask and required Bentley and Macallan to work with “artisanal craftspeople to create new techniques and processes,” according to Chris Cooke, Head of Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors.