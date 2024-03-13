Dollar Tree is closing Family Dollar stores nationwide as list of shuttering retail locations grows

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

Dollar Tree reported its fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday, shedding light on the varying performances across its retail outlets. The outcome is a planned closure of nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores nationwide.

The company, which operates around 16,774 stores, said it would close about 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal-year 2024 and 370 more over a period of a few years, along with 30 Dollar Tree outlets, as their lease terms expire. While Dollar Tree experienced a 6.3% surge in same-store net sales, Family Dollar saw a 1.2% decline, resulting in an overall 3.0% enterprise increase. Compaable transaction counts also rose, with Dollar Tree up by 7.1% and Family Dollar by 0.7%. However, the company reported a diluted loss per share of $7.85 due to substantial charges, including a $594.4 million portfolio optimization review charge, a $1.07 billion goodwill impairment charge, and a $950 million trade name intangible asset impairment charge. Adjusted EPS stood at $2.55, with 17 cents linked to general liability claims.

Which stores will be impacted? Announcing the results, Dollar Tree also disclosed plans to close approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in H1 2024 and an additional 370 stores as leases expire. Fast Company has reached out to learn the locations of the planned closures, but has not yet had a response. Looking forward, Dollar Tree anticipates fiscal 2024 net sales of $31 billion to $32 billion and diluted EPS ranging from $6.70 to $7.30. CEO Rick Dreiling expressed satisfaction with positive traffic trends and market share gains, highlighting ongoing transformation efforts. CFO Jeff Davis emphasized strong core operating performance despite challenges with general liability claims.

Additional highlights included opening 219 new stores in Q4, totaling 641 for the year, and expanding $3 and $5 merchandise offerings in Dollar Tree stores and frozen/refrigerated items in both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. Fiscal year 2023 saw increased net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow compared to the prior fiscal year. Dreiling also addressed softer same-store sales in Family Dollar due to unexpected costs from a recall of various over-the-counter drugs and medical devices in nearly two dozen states last fall. He mentioned initiating a comprehensive review of the Family Dollar portfolio to address underperforming stores not aligned with the company’s transformative vision. “Our biggest problem right now is getting enough merchandise into the stores fast enough so the consumer can respond,” he said, adding that Family Dollar was continuing to be hurt by macroeconomic uncertainties. In November, Dollar Tree had said it would be reviewing its Family Dollar business, including potentially shutting down underperforming stores, to return to growth.