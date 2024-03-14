The ‘lazy girl job’ is just another example of white privilege

BY Brennan Nevada Johnson3 minute read

Popular TikTok discussions strike again as its users continue any attempt necessary to find ways and hashtags to regain power in the workplace. First, there was quiet quitting, which took 2023 by storm (even though Gen X did it back in the 1990s).

Now the viral term with more than 18 million views since its emergence has resulted in a media frenzy called lazy girl jobs. This role is defined by a comfortable salary for remote work where you can do as you please and reject the hustle of the girl-boss mentality. If it’s not obvious by now who is spearheading this conversation, let me help you: It’s white women. Although Gabrielle Judge coined the phrase, search the term lazy girl job on TikTok and you’ll find mostly white women sharing tips on how they slack off and essentially do the bare minimum as they strive for a better work-life balance. Talk about privilege. In reality, this biased trend could never apply to Black women or BIPOC talent. If we tried, I guarantee we would be bullied, pushed out, or, more likely, fired. This happened to me when I set firm boundaries while working in toxic corporate America years ago, even though I was among the most high-performing employees at every job.

As Black women, we have been taught by our parents and family members that we have to be twice as good if we want to succeed and be taken seriously in the face of racial discrimination. This mindset is extremely harmful and has caused burnout and mental health issues that aren’t addressed or even talked about enough. We don’t have the same support system as our white counterparts do at work, and chances are we’re usually the only ones in the room at a company that fails at diversity, equity, and inclusion. According to Exhale’s The State of Self-Care for Black Women report, 77% of Black women in the workplace believe there is a need for more well-being resources catered to our specific needs. We’re held back in our careers and are not treated fairly. We’re not given equal opportunities to learn, grow, and, most importantly, lead at the organizations we have helped to prosper. We are expected to be perfect at all times, we’re never allowed to make a mistake, and our achievements are often discounted or not recognized. It’s no wonder Black women are leaving the workplace faster than any other race. Who would want to spend the majority of their time and energy where they aren’t appreciated?

The word lazy is a triggering stereotype for Black women and weaponized to keep us from progressing. This word is deeply rooted in racism, used throughout American history to try and take away from the contributions that Black people have had in every aspect of society. Over time it became worse, especially in the workplace, as white people portrayed themselves as being hardworking, and educated, and did everything they could to position Blacks as the opposite: uncivilized, dumb, and ignorant. The “lazy girl job” doesn’t acknowledge the inequity or the impact of systemic inequity that fuels that workplace. Even if some Black women do have such a job, they can’t publicly express it and are not comfortable participating for fear of repercussions. The fact is, Black women are unable to rest in the workplace. We aren’t given the space to do so. Being held to higher standards, we are often put into positions that are already in crisis and are ultimately responsible for solving them with little to no resources. This can mean budget shortfalls, failing company culture, or trying to fix an organization with a bad public image. Black women have found themselves in these situations for decades, but more so after the murder of George Floyd, when they were viewed as the DEI saviors—and often the scapegoats when things didn’t go as planned.