Oklahoma City’s super-tall tower is one step closer to getting built

The developers behind what would be the tallest building in the U.S.—in Oklahoma City of all places—say they’ve secured full funding. The planned 1,907-foot-tall Legends Tower would be the fifth-tallest building in the world.

California architecture and design firm, AO, and Matteson Capital, a real estate investment and development company, partnered for the project, and developer Scot Matteson told The Oklahoman that the $1.5 billion development is fully funded, though they still need approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Oklahoma City.

The building was originally designed to be 1,750 feet tall, which would have made it the second-tallest building in the U.S. after New York City’s 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center. Weeks after announcing the project, though, Matteson Capital and AO requested a variance from Oklahoma City to extend the tower’s spire. Its planned total height now matches the year Oklahoma was admitted to the Union as the 46th state: 1907. As planned, the building would be more than twice as tall as Oklahoma City’s current reigning-tallest building, the 844-foot-tall Devon Energy Center.