SpaceX Starship rocket launch: Where to watch and what to know about the historic 3rd test flight

SpaceX will attempt to launch its mega-rocket Starship on its third test flight from its spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, today. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, with liftoff targeted for about 8 a.m. ET.

The flight plan for SpaceX’s third Starship test is different from its previous two attempts. The “Super Heavy” rocket booster will once again attempt a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. But the first stage, Starship, will ascend and then target a splashdown in the Indian Ocean instead of the Pacific Ocean. The total flight time is estimated to be one hour and four minutes. Neither stage will be recovered during this test, though both are designed to be reusable.

SpaceX flight plan

According to SpaceX, the reason for the change in splashdown location is that the “new flight path enables us to attempt new techniques like in-space engine burns while maximizing public safety.” The test includes the first relighting of a Raptor engine in space (Starship, the upper stage, has six liquid methane/liquid oxygen-fueled Raptor engines) and controlled reentry.

Additionally, during the coast phase, SpaceX will attempt some other firsts for this mission. It will attempt to open and close Starship’s payload bay door and perform a propellant transfer demonstration (transferring fuel from one tank to another, an initial test for future refueling tech).