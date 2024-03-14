California lawmaker will soften language on a proposed ban of self-checkout at large retailers

The proposal, announced last month by state Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas of California’s 28th District, was part of a package of bills aimed at “empowering vulnerable populations,” including helping workers and promoting economic growth in underserved communities across the state. As initially worded in the announcement, SB1446 would have created a “narrow ban on self-checkout stations in large grocery and drug retail stores,” presumably impacting retailers such as Walmart and pharmacy chains such as CVS, both of which use the technology.

However, a spokesperson for Smallwood-Cuevas told Fast Company that the text of the bill is not finalized and that the word “ban” would be changed to “regulate.” Asked what prompted the change and what the full scope of the proposal would involve, the spokesperson was not able to provide additional details but said more information would be available next week.

Self-checkout systems have become a common sight over the past 15 years, but whether they’re worth the drawbacks that come with them—increased theft, customer confusion, or just plain-old malfunctions—remains a topic of debate. Recently, retail giants Target and Walmart have begun to limit the use of self-checkout in some locations, sometimes to the ire of customers who are left waiting in long lines at understaffed stores.