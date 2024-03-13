Is TikTok getting banned in the U.S.? Here’s the latest update on the House vote today

Update Wednesday, 11:22 a.m. ET
The House approved a bill that could ban TikTok from app stores in a 365-52 vote on Wednesday morning. The bill will now presumably head to the Senate, although it’s unclear how quickly that process will move or how much support there is for the bill there.
Original story:
The House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill today that could effectively ban TikTok in the United States. The contentious bill has bipartisan support in the House, but many American TikTok users and free speech and civil liberty organizations say the bill represents government overreach, violates Americans’ First Amendment rights, and is nothing more than censorship. Here’s what you need to know.
What is the bill about?
Officially called the “Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” and designated H.R.7521, the bill would make it illegal for a company to distribute, maintain, or update any app that is controlled by a foreign adversary.
“The bill prevents app store availability or web hosting services in the U.S. for ByteDance-controlled applications, including TikTok, unless the application severs ties to entities like ByteDance that are subject to the control of a foreign adversary,” the bill’s sponsors wrote in a press release announcing the bill.
In effect, the bill would make it illegal for Apple and Google to host TikTok on its app stores unless TikTok cuts ties with ByteDance and is acquired by new owners that the U.S. government doesn’t deem as a threat.