Is TikTok getting banned in the U.S.? Here’s the latest update on the House vote today

The House approved a bill that could ban TikTok from app stores in a 365-52 vote on Wednesday morning. The bill will now presumably head to the Senate, although it’s unclear how quickly that process will move or how much support there is for the bill there.

Original story:

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill today that could effectively ban TikTok in the United States. The contentious bill has bipartisan support in the House, but many American TikTok users and free speech and civil liberty organizations say the bill represents government overreach, violates Americans’ First Amendment rights, and is nothing more than censorship. Here’s what you need to know.