From data-pushers to decision-makers

Finance departments are the backbone of many organizations, serving a fundamental role in record-keeping and driving financial decisions. In recent years, they’ve experienced seismic shifts as AI technology is increasingly able to automate mundane tasks and mine data for novel insights. Listen as a panel of experts explores how AI is revolutionizing back-office finance operations, from helping careers evolve to optimizing decision-making as part of Fast Company and Inc.’s AI Bootcamp series in partnership with SAP.