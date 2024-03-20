BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Artificial intelligence has created tectonic shifts throughout today’s workplace, especially in finance. As AI is adopted across organizations, finance departments in particular need to think carefully about how to drive efficiency while also ensuring accuracy and protecting sensitive data.

Fast Company and Inc. recently hosted a panel discussion to explore AI and finance as part of its AI Bootcamp series, in partnership with SAP, a leader in resource planning software. Three leaders in AI and human resources examined how AI is reshaping finance departments, helping them focus on value-driven work. Here are four takeaways from their discussion. 1. Streamline and reduce repetitive tasks. Historically, time-consuming manual labor has been a fact of life for finance departments, said Walter Sun, senior vice president and global head of AI at SAP. For example, while one part of an organization keeps track of their books with spreadsheets, another might use text documents, and another might rely on email. At month-end, finance departments typically have had to assemble and process this unstructured data by hand to organize and extract relevant information. These days, technology has offered a lifeline from that day-to-day drudgery. “Generative AI can handle unstructured data and find ways to organize and bring it all together so that a lot of the prior manual work can be automated,” Sun said.

Automating repetitive tasks such as these presents several benefits: First, it reduces opportunities for human error. It also increases the amount of time employees can use to focus on creative work and innovation. For example, AI can create new frameworks for analysis. “We can actually begin to identify new ways of interpreting data to advance our financial capabilities,” said Kevin Jones, associate professor of management at Indiana University Columbus. “We’re not restricted to models that we have always used, which can potentially give us a competitive advantage.” Making space for creative work can also help retain top talent. “If you can use AI to remove the mundane, you spend all of your time doing exciting, interesting things; you get more done; and you also are able to be more excited about your job,” Sun said. 2. Develop talent internally.

Organizations are increasingly looking to hire talent with backgrounds in AI, said Amy Dufrane, CEO of HR Certification Institute, a credentialing and learning resource for HR professionals. However, not many professionals possess these skills already, so companies should prepare to upskill their own employees. “We’re all learning as we’re going right now,” Dufrane said. “So, it’s really important to be able to give people a safe space to play with the tools.” Before implementing AI, organizations should provide ways for employees to first experiment with the tools, so they become more comfortable with them and there is less fear around implementation. “That’s where they’re going to get better at everything they do,” Dufrane said. As AI is introduced more formally, clear and open communication can help employees understand what’s working and what isn’t while providing a safe space to ask questions. 3. Get comfortable with natural language communication.

One of the biggest differences between AI and traditional technology is the ability to communicate using natural language. “Instead of having to know how to write code in a very sophisticated, technical manner, you can use what’s natural to you, which is spoken language,” Sun said. Natural language communication will give rise to great efficiency gains. For example, employees may speak to digital assistants who can help them find, sort, and analyze information. Digital assistants may even “attend” meetings to help groups process that information in real time. “The use of natural language is really catapulting the functionality of finance,” Dufrane said. “I think that’s key to really transform finance from being bean counters to being really future-focused.” With AI handling most data processing and analyzing, employees can focus on developing strategy and identifying actionable insights.

4. Work collaboratively and methodically on AI rollouts. Successful AI strategies for finance will require buy-in across the organization, from the IT department to the C-suite, as well as a careful examination of how the technology will affect company processes. Begin by working with IT to understand whether the infrastructure to support a move to AI exists. Identify gaps in capabilities and develop a plan to fill them if needed. Next, decide on a set of metrics and measurement tools by which you can gauge success. How will you measure efficiencies in terms of cost and time savings? And be sure there are proper guardrails around the information you’re using, so it remains safe and sensitive personal data remains protected.