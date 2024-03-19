How to prepare employees to thrive in an AI-driven world

AI has the potential to unlock enormous benefits for businesses. But, understandably, many employees are wary of how AI will affect their future. Ensuring they have the ability to acquire the right knowledge and skills is key to business growth—and their own. Listen as a panel of experts in HR and AI technology explore how to set a strong foundation for AI adoption as part of the AI Bootcamp series, presented by Fast Company and Inc. in partnership with SAP.
In this podcast, leaders in HR and AI reveal what it will take for businesses to get their staff on board