Today’s top business headlines: Google restricts AI election queries, 3M’s new CEO, more issues for Boeing

Google restricts Gemini election queries: Google plans to restrict its AI chatbot Gemini from answering election-related queries, the company said Tuesday. The move encompasses all global elections, extending the restrictions within the U.S. that were announced back in December, and is meant to prevent misinformation as high-profile elections are set to take place in the U.S., South Africa, India, and beyond in 2024. Full story .

Boeing delivery delays: Boeing’s jet delivery delays will likely prevent United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Air Group from increasing their capacities, the carriers said Tuesday. The delays come as Boeing undergoes investigations into its safety and quality standards after a panel blew out mid-flight on one of its 737 Max aircraft in January, and as demand for travel hits record highs. Full story.

3M names new CEO: On Tuesday, 3M announced plans to replace CEO Mike Roman with Bill Brown, who previously led defense contractor L3Harris Technologies. 3M’s stock closed up nearly 5% on the news. The leadership change comes as 3M struggles with a slowdown in demand and battles lawsuits over its use of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in its products. It also plans to spin off its healthcare division as a separate company on April 1. Full story.

Smart car driver monitoring: A study published Tuesday says automated driving systems are not adequate at ensuring drivers actually pay attention, with just 1 of the 14 systems tested achieving an “acceptable” rating. The study’s authors say automakers market their systems as fully autonomous, which is misleading for drivers, who should still keep their eyes directed at the road and be prepared to grab the wheel if necessary. Full story.