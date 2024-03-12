These are the cities with the largest gender pay gaps

March 12 is Equal Pay Day in the U.S., a representation of the additional number of days women must work in order to match the amount men earned last year. But in some cities, it could take even longer.

A report from product research company, ChamberofCommerce.org, using data from the U.S. Census, examines which U.S. cities have the dubious honor of having the largest gender pay gaps. Four of the top 10 cities are in California, with Texas claiming three of the other Top 10 spots. And those three Texas cities are all within 20 miles of each other.

Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, leads the list, with women making just 56.2% of men’s earnings. Median income for men in the city stands at $119,310, but women’s median earnings are just $67,094—a gap of more than $52,000 per year. The nearby cities of McKinney and Plano are fourth and fifth, with pay gaps of $24,568 and $23,415, respectively. In both cities, women earn just 71% of what men do.

California’s entries on the list are split between the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas. Irvine was third on the list. Women in that city earn 73.4% of what men do, which works out to a $32,256 gap. Nearby Huntington Beach posts a gap of $20,617, as women earn 78.5% of what men do.