BY Bora Celik4 minute read

Why should brands care about sustainable product development? Consumers are increasingly eco-conscious. They want products that are not only good for them but also kind to the planet. Is there any data to support this though? A Nielsen IQ study shows that 78% of U.S. consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them. That’s a lot! This is a clear signal for brands to incorporate environmental care into their product plans.

As a software technology business, my company thinks about sustainability by optimizing the energy usage of our cloud server resources. We’re also fully remote, which reduces the carbon footprint associated with commuting. So, how can other brands take action? I always like to think about issues by looking at examples. I picked four brands for this article and studied how they think about sustainable product development. PATAGONIA: A LOVE LETTER TO THE EARTH

Let’s start with a darling brand of eco-conscious consumers, Patagonia. The company strives for 100% renewable energy in its operations and focuses on reducing emissions from materials manufacturing, which accounts for about 85% of its total emissions. It has made a significant shift towards sustainable materials, using organically grown cotton since 1996 and increasing the use of preferred materials to 88% in 2022. It actively collaborates with various coalitions to improve industry practices and encourages customers to care for their products sustainably. Looking forward, Patagonia has set ambitious goals: eliminating virgin petroleum materials by 2025, ensuring all packaging is sustainable by the same year, and achieving net-zero emissions across its business by 2040. Through these efforts, Patagonia not only aims to lessen its own environmental footprint but also to drive meaningful change across the apparel industry. My take: Aim for achievable milestones in your sustainability journey, similar to Patagonia’s approach. Start with a focus on using sustainable materials and setting clear, attainable goals for energy use and emissions reduction. This demonstrates commitment and drives real impact.

Of course, Patagonia is a huge brand. Its work is inspirational but might be hard to execute for small- to mid-sized brands. To make it more practical for entrepreneurs, let’s look at how breakthrough DTC brands are approaching sustainability. FISHWIFE: NAVIGATING THE SUSTAINABLE SEAS Fishwife is shaking up the canned seafood industry with its eco-focused approach. This brand shines by choosing fish from partners that prioritize the planet and ethical practices. Their method of line-fishing wild-caught tuna in British Columbia minimizes bycatch and protects ocean life. The salmon comes from Norway’s Kvarøy Arctic farm and their trout from an Idaho farm, both recognized for sustainable practices.

Their commitment doesn’t stop at sourcing. Fishwife aims for fully recyclable packaging to lessen their environmental impact. Their partnerships with the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council show their deep commitment to sustainability, raising the bar for the industry. My take: Transparency in sourcing and a commitment to sustainable practices are key. Collaborate with organizations that certify sustainable practices to build trust and validate your brand’s commitment to protecting the planet. ALMOND COW: PLANTING THE SEEDS OF CHANGE

Almond Cow is leading a new direction in plant-based milk with a device that lets users make their own milk. This reduces the need for plastic and Tetra Pak containers. The machine is a model of eco-friendliness, using minimal electricity and offering a sustainable alternative to traditional milk packaging and distribution. Almond Cow’s commitment to the environment goes beyond their product. They advocate for sustainable ingredients and packaging, aiming for a greener food system. Their push for non-GMO, pesticide-free ingredients and sourcing from bee-friendly farms reflects a comprehensive dedication to sustainability. They also encourage a zero-waste lifestyle, suggesting creative ways to use the leftover pulp from milk making, from composting to creating bird feeders, promoting a broader vision of sustainable living.

My take: Embrace innovation that promotes sustainability. Focus on reducing waste and encouraging a lifestyle shift among consumers toward more sustainable habits. This not only helps the environment but also positions your brand as a leader in eco-friendly innovation. JUICE BEAUTY: CULTIVATING ORGANIC BEAUTY SOLUTIONS Juice Beauty is at the forefront of the sustainable beauty movement, using organic ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Their commitment to organic ingredients helps reduce pesticide use and environmental harm, showing care for consumer health and the planet.

The brand’s goal to eliminate virgin plastic by 2025 is a big step toward sustainable packaging. They use recycled plastic, sustainable glass, and BioResin tubes to lower their carbon footprint. Their operations powered by solar energy further highlight their commitment to the environment. Juice Beauty’s vegan and cruelty-free products underline their ethical approach, ensuring their beauty solutions are kind to the planet and its inhabitants. Their partnerships with environmental groups extend their impact, aligning their brand with efforts to foster a healthier ecosystem. My take: Prioritize the use of organic and sustainable materials, and set ambitious goals for reducing plastic use. Invest in renewable energy and eco-friendly packaging solutions to minimize your environmental footprint while appealing to conscious consumers.

THE CRUCIAL SHIFT TO SUSTAINABILITY The journeys above show how integrating sustainability can spark innovation and set brands apart. As demand for eco-friendly products grows, brands that make sustainability a core part of their identity will lead the way to a greener future. This shift requires a holistic approach, from sourcing and production to packaging and distribution. By putting the planet first, brands can attract a dedicated customer base, contribute to environmental preservation, and carve a niche in the green market.