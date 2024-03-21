Five reasons to shift from work-life balance to work-life integration

BY Emily Howard4 minute read

As I dropped my daughters off at school one morning, I realized something had to change. Their new 9:15 a.m. start time threw my usual routine into chaos, overlapping with the start of my workday. Not long ago, that conflict would have caused a lot of stress and tension, making me feel I had to choose between my cherished roles as a business owner and a mom. The concept of work-life balance was supposed to make it easier for people to juggle work and family responsibilities, but too often it’s had the opposite effect. To many, the idea of balance means treating work and life separately. In contrast, integration allows for a healthy overlap of career and personal duties, whenever it makes sense. Work-life integration recognizes that people’s lives are complex and most of life happens during the traditional 9-5 workday. Instead of siloing work and life, it allows for an ebb and flow that can strengthen both.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I’ve seen the impact of this intentional shift in my own life. I’ve also seen it as a strategy consultant helping businesses, tribal entities, non-profits, and government agencies with strategic planning, managing change in organizational structure, and creative problem-solving. Here are five reasons your organization should focus on work-life integration in 2024. 1. IT UNCOVERS HIDDEN RESOURCES Work-life balance recognizes that people have lives outside the workplace. Work-life integration goes a step further, encouraging people to blend personal and professional responsibilities when it makes sense.

This is a subtle but important shift that encourages me to look at my day holistically and identify hidden opportunities that can be overlooked when I draw a hard line between work and personal life. Take the change in my daughters’ school schedule. I value my precious morning “car time” with my girls, but shifting my work hours later to make that possible would rob me of family dinners. On the other hand, as a morning person, I have time each day before others are up and at ’em. That time may be useless for meetings and carpooling, but it is perfect for focused work. By using that uninterrupted time to work from home and push forward on projects that require sustained attention, I free up time later for both parenting and meetings. Everybody wins.

2. IT HELPS PEOPLE STAY FOCUSED AND PRODUCTIVE Work-life balance can unintentionally set personal and private lives in opposition. By definition, every ounce of energy dedicated to one role takes from another, and that can make people feel they are failing at both. But work-life integration recognizes that much of life happens during the course of a traditional 9-5 workday. Parents and other caregivers may feel this acutely, as after-school activities and dentist and doctor appointments usually happen during the traditional workday. But everyone experiences it to one degree or another, because home repair companies, stores, doctors, accountants, dry cleaners, and other services usually keep “bankers’ hours.”

An integrated approach trusts employees to make informed decisions about how to use these prime hours to maximum effect as long as they are transparent about their availability, accountable for delivering high-quality work, and communicate with their team. It reduces the stress of rigid boundaries and gives people some freedom. 3. IT REWARDS OUTCOMES RATHER THAN APPEARANCES “Performative work” is time and effort spent appearing to work, as opposed to being productive, and it’s a morale killer. But many organizations—consciously or unconsciously—reward people for “looking busy” instead of accomplishing strategic goals and tasks.

advertisement

Work-life integration refocuses attention away from time-wasters like extra meetings or sending non-critical emails to keep up appearances of activity. Instead, it rewards outcomes—work done on time, under budget, and to standard. This saves time and money and empowers team members to find the most efficient and effective ways to get work done. 4. IT HELPS RECRUIT AND RETAIN THE BEST EMPLOYEES Employees—particularly younger and highly skilled employees—have come to expect workplace flexibility post-pandemic. For these people, a certain degree of autonomy is seen as table stakes, not a perk.

Highly skilled workers accustomed to this fluid approach to balancing work and personal life are less likely to work for companies that don’t recognize this reality. As the surge of Baby Boomer retirements continues to create a scarcity of available talent, organizations that don’t offer flexible work arrangements will find it difficult to compete. This is true even when other traditional incentives, like salary, are competitive. A more flexible schedule may help with the attraction and retention of employees, including people of color and women, who are oftentimes unable to participate in the workforce due to other outside responsibilities. This work-life integration concept may also improve diversity in business. 5. IT FOSTERS INNOVATION AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Finally, a focus on work-life integration fosters innovation by promoting diverse perspectives, creativity, adaptability, collaboration, and a sense of ownership. When employees feel supported in integrating all parts of their lives, inventive problem-solving, collaboration, and communication can become the norm. Of course, work-life integration can sometimes pose challenges for both employees and organizations. Clear communication, boundaries, and expectations are key. If there is clarity, there also comes accountability, which is a key driver in successful workplace performance. Employees must communicate their needs and preferences to their employers, while employers must establish transparent policies and guidelines. Without clear communication, misunderstandings can arise, leading to missed deadlines, unbalanced workloads, or increased stress.