Working in a saturated industry can be challenging in many ways, but finding the unique value add for your product or service can help you stand out among the crowd. Showing the value of your product or service is an essential part of any business. It’s what attracts customers to you as opposed to the competitor next door. But what happens when your competitors set up shop on every surrounding block? It may start to feel like the walls are closing in, but fear not—the key to operating in a crowded environment is finding the ways in which your product or service can uniquely add value for your customers. OUTLASTING THE BOOM-AND-BUST CYCLE

Technology industries are especially prone to overcrowding because they typically follow a boom-and-bust cycle. Invention is the spark that ignites the flame, but in many scenarios, you’re pouring lighter fluid on the bonfire before the first logs have a chance to become charcoal. I’ve been in the 3D printing industry for most of my career, and we felt this heat more than a decade ago when many proclaimed that desktop 3D printers would be the next major home appliance simply for convenience. Need to hang a picture, but don’t have nails? Print it! Can’t find that missing screw? You know the drill. But alas, homeowners are still going to their local hardware stores for replacement parts. While we never quite reached the place of every home having a 3D printer, this technology has moved into the manufacturing space as an alternative to traditional methods. It has become standard in many industries like dental, aerospace, and orthopedics. New materials and processing power make additive manufacturing the ideal method for a variety of applications, especially those that need single-use parts or parts in smaller quantities, such as medical devices or electronics.

While many companies have the technology to serve a variety of industries, those who wish to outlast this boom-and-bust cycle must find a way for their technology to be a unique solution for their market’s pain points—at a price their customers can accept—for long-term success. STEP ONE: UNDERSTANDING YOUR MARKET Understanding your market is more than creating customer personas. You are looking for ways in which your technology can offer a unique solution for the goals your customers are hoping to achieve, and that means you must connect with your customers in a unique way to avoid getting stuck in the undifferentiated middle.

While market research and customer surveys are good tools and certainly should be used to get a pulse on the industry, I’d encourage companies to look inward during this phase. It’s essential to truly understand what your technology has to offer the industry, which verticals it may be best (or worst) suited for, and what price you can offer. At the end of the day, to be profitable based on the value you deliver, you need to have something customers want at a price they can afford. STEP TWO: UNPARALLELED OFFERINGS Now that you have a unique solution for your customers and you understand your market, the next step is twofold. In tandem, you’ll need to both showcase your technology’s ability and provide an informed, friction-free buying process. It’s important that your company becomes holistically the best choice for your customers, as it will go a long way with loyalty.

In addition to the tactical value-add content strategies like case studies, blogs, or testimonials, you should ensure your customers have all the information they need to make a purchase decision. A 2023 PWC study found that by bringing greater focus to the point of decision, businesses can earn customer loyalty and create a more efficient and profitable marketplace, which are all essential for longevity. STEP THREE: NEVER STOP LEARNING AND EVOLVING Differentiating your technology in a crowded market is not for the faint of heart. From daily operational challenges to market volatility to implementing pivot strategies, there’s always something that’s going to keep you on your toes. But moving forward is the key.