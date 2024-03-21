BY Barry Lowenthal2 minute read

Google’s Privacy Sandbox has been called one of the biggest changes the programmatic and digital advertising industry has ever seen. And for good reason. Google’s decision to follow Apple’s new, stricter approach to online privacy is more far-reaching for advertisers, with Chrome having more than 60% of browser market share. The change is happening fast, with Google celebrating the new year by shutting down 1% of cookies as they aim for a target of 100% by the end of the year. This is a rapid transition to a fundamental building block of the web economy. However, there’s a solution, and, like so many other fixes in the marketing world, the answer involves combining the old and the new.

In the past, brands used Media Mix Modeling (MMM) primarily for allocating budgets across offline channels such as TV, radio, and print. Digital media was often excluded due to difficulties tracking and attributing conversions across channels. But that is rapidly changing, with forward-thinking agencies combining MMM and the latest AI tech to power new campaigns. Here’s how MMM can help your campaign in a post-cookie world.

1. REMOVE THE NEED TO ID USERS By leveraging AI-identified, conceptual data signals, MMM can model intent and optimize budgets without relying on user IDs or cookies. This is probably the biggest advantage as the industry, led by Apple and Google, transitions towards privacy-centric strategies. By losing the narrow focus of a cookie-led approach, we gain wider benefits. 2. JOIN THE CONSUMER EARLIER IN THEIR JOURNEY

Advanced analytics powered by AI can model the influence of digital touchpoints earlier in the consumer journey. This allows for more effective budget allocation across programmatic channels leading to improved campaign performance. Rather than focusing narrowly on the lowest achievable cost per action for each channel, AI-powered MMM examines the unique value and role that each channel and tactic plays in driving conversions. 3. TRACK HOLISTICALLY MMM evaluates performance holistically across channels, assessing the incremental lift each delivers, which prevents duplicative efforts and wasted ad spend. MMM can even inform the optimal budget split between tactics and creatives within programmatic campaigns.

4. GREATER FLEXIBILITY IN MEDIA MMM can be run on any programmatic campaign, regardless of the broader media mix. This enables ongoing optimization of channel budgets and tactics to achieve campaign KPIs. For brands that integrate their full marketing data, the influence of programmatic initiatives can be analyzed alongside the entire media plan. 5. IMPROVE PERFORMANCE

In today’s complex measurement landscape, MMM is invaluable for accurately assessing marketing impact and intelligently allocating budgets. By embracing this methodology, brands can continue driving measurable business growth even as user-level targeting and attribution become less feasible. FROM EARLY STAGES TO FULL IMPLEMENTATION As with any tech solution, there are considerations to keep in mind before embarking on full integration.