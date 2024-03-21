BY Danielle Wiley4 minute read

The way we run businesses and organize our teams is going through a massive shake-up, pushing old rules and routines to the side. Gone are the days of rigid corporate hierarchies and one-size-fits-all management strategies—our modern business world demands a radical rethink.

In fact, slotting employees into stiff, one-size-fits-all roles without considering what they’re really good at or what fires them up is starting to look pretty old-school. Today’s forward-thinking brands are tapping into a powerful strategy: building their organizations around the unique strengths of their employees. The strengths-based approach hinges on a simple yet profound premise: When people do what they’re naturally good at, they’re happier, more engaged, and ultimately more successful. It’s about moving beyond standardized management styles and embracing a more personalized understanding of each employee’s talents. Through my journey as agency CEO, I’ve seen firsthand how leveraging individual strengths can be a game-changer for any business. Let’s review three core strategies for strengths-based leadership:

1. UNCOVERING STRENGTHS (WITH A LITTLE HELP!) The heart of this whole strengths vibe is figuring out what everyone’s good at. At my agency, CliftonStrengths has been a go-to, but it’s not the only player in the game. There are a ton of tools out there, such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), DISC Assessment, and Strengths Profile, to name just a few. These assessments are designed to identify the unique capabilities that set each team member apart as a standout contributor. Personality and strengths assessments help shift the emphasis from correcting weaknesses to boosting strengths. This approach not only raises confidence but also increases engagement and productivity in the workplace. After all, when you’re doing something you’re good at and enjoy, work feels more energizing and fulfilling.

It’s not just about working smarter; it’s about working in alignment with our natural abilities to create a ripple effect of positivity and success. 2. WEAVING STRENGTHS INTO YOUR COMPANY’S DNA When I founded my agency, I was all in on making employee strengths a big deal from day one. To integrate this philosophy into our culture, we kick things off by having every new hire undergo a personalized strengths discovery session shortly after joining. This includes an assessment to identify their unique talents, followed by a one-on-one discussion about how these strengths can be best utilized in their role.

Our quarterly all-team meetings are packed with activities and training centered around leveraging individual strengths, making sure these principles are not just understood but actively practiced. We’ve taken it a step further with strengths-focused inter-departmental meetings. These sessions are invaluable for teams like project management and sales, which sometimes face natural tension due to differing objectives. By understanding and appreciating each other’s strengths, we’ve found new ways to collaborate effectively and harmoniously. This strengths-based approach has not only enhanced our teamwork but has also been instrumental in our agency’s growth and success. 3. GETTING STARTED: STRENGTHS-BASED COMPANY ACTIONS

Building a strengths-based culture in any organization starts with some basic principles. Here are a few steps to get you started: • Invest In Strength Assessments: Provide access to personalized assessment tools for all employees to discover their unique strengths. Options include CliftonStrengths, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), DISC Assessment, Strengths Profile (formerly Realise2), and more. • Personalized Strengths Discussions: Schedule one-on-one meetings to help each team member understand their strengths and how they can be applied in their roles. These in-depth conversations not only clarify individual contributions but also foster a sense of value and belonging, enhancing motivation and job satisfaction.

• Incorporate Strengths Into Team Meetings: Regularly include strengths-based activities and training in team meetings to keep the concepts fresh and applicable. For example, start meetings with a “strengths spotlight,” where team members share recent successes tied to their strengths, or conduct mini-workshops where teams brainstorm ways to tackle projects by leveraging each other’s strengths. • Foster Inter-Departmental Collaboration: Set up cross-departmental meetings with a twist, where the focus is on meshing together the diverse strengths of different teams. This approach not only smooths out the usual bumps in collaboration but also uncovers innovative solutions that might have been missed otherwise. It’s about turning potential conflict zones into creative hotspots by recognizing and valuing the unique contributions of every department. • Celebrate Strengths Regularly: Recognize and celebrate when individuals or teams successfully use their strengths to achieve goals to foster a culture of appreciation and encouragement. At our agency, we bring this value to life through fun, Slack-based employee recognition initiatives where shoutouts and accolades are shared, celebrating our wins and milestones in real time.

Shifting from cookie-cutter methods to a strengths-based approach marks a significant change in how we view success. As a leader, I’ve seen firsthand how prioritizing employee strengths has enriched our internal dynamics. It’s more than just a tool; it’s a bridge connecting team members, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for one another. This understanding has paved the way for more grace and patience among us, elements that are especially crucial in a remote work environment where miscommunications can definitely happen. The bottom line? Our team is working together more effectively than they would otherwise, with empathy and a shared commitment to excellence. These improvements are palpable in our daily interactions and the quality of work we produce as a unified team.