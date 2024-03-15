BY Amit Walia4 minute read

Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating rapidly, with capabilities multiplying daily. This, of course, presents challenges and opportunities in equal measure. As with any innovation, it’s important for leaders to take stock of their AI, data management, and governance strategy so they can understand how to drive value and put safeguards in place to minimize risk. Fears persist about AI replacing humans, and while those fears may be exaggerated, AI bias presents real risks. There is a strong need for leading teams—and viewing data—with empathy.

By leading with emotional intelligence (EQ), leaders can get one step closer to creating clean, complete, and consistent data and building a foundation of resilience for their teams to prepare them to better serve customers and stakeholders as the technology advances. Here’s how EQ can help unlock AI’s fullest potential. EQ ENHANCES AI AND EXPANDS USE CASES

It’s no secret that AI will shape the future of every industry. The possibilities are vast, but so are the questions and concerns. Just as with major innovations before, there is no clear roadmap for the future. What’s clear to me is that we must design, guide, and interpret AI from a human perspective. AI is great at recognizing and learning a pattern it’s seen before, but it doesn’t always understand new patterns on its own. For example, stickers on stop signs have been known to confuse self-driving cars in ways that would never confuse a human driver. Recently, we have seen new use cases for AI tools, ranging from chatbots providing mental health services, parenting advice, and crisis support, to enhanced education and other learning functions. While these advancements hold promise, human influence is critical to realizing AI’s full potential today and new opportunities tomorrow. For example, the healthcare industry has seen success with chatbots that can support scheduling and common billing questions, but it becomes much more challenging when it comes to offering medical advice. Last year, a health association had to discontinue its chatbot when it provided errant and harmful information to a vulnerable audience.

On the flip side, when designed with empathy, AI-driven tools can help companies better predict, understand, and respond to customers’ needs and deliver highly personalized solutions. For instance, language learning models trained on bias-free and inclusive data coming from diverse sources that respect ethical concerns around privacy will gain the ability to recognize, comprehend, and respond to new patterns, sentiments, and emotions, leading to more meaningful interactions. This can only be possible under EQ leaders. This is a foundation for establishing trust with your customers and minimizing risk. EQ CAN IMPROVE ETHICAL DECISION-MAKING AND DATA OUTCOMES

As AI becomes more embedded in our everyday experiences, concerns about biases, discrimination, and privacy violations will remain paramount. In our recent survey of 600 data leaders, roughly one-third said that AI governance and ethics are a top data strategy to help mitigate these risks. Strong EQ, coupled with training and checks and balances, is a safeguard that can guide technology toward more ethical practices that prioritize cleaner, more accurate, and complete data. Any team or individual working directly with data or data outputs should have clear roles and behaviors for the ethical use of data—with oversight and accountability—and be regularly trained on how to prevent bias. When AI systems recognize and account for diverse emotional responses, the risk of stereotyping, bias, and misinformation is reduced. This leads to more ethical outputs and greater fairness and accountability.

EQ AND AI CAN—AND SHOULD—WORK BETTER TOGETHER At its core, AI is a tool created by humans to serve humans. By incorporating empathy into AI, leaders acknowledge the importance of understanding the human perspective and impact in every aspect of AI development. This involves recognizing and responding to emotions, needs and preferences, and building a more profound connection between users and the technology. Through a clear EQ lens, AI can be harnessed to identify patterns related to team and customer dynamics. There are already great examples of how this can help teams better connect with each other and customers. For instance, a sales data analysis firm can analyze interactions between salespeople and customers to help sales professionals communicate better. It can leverage machine learning and natural language processing to index customer touch points and cull qualitative insights to arrive at conversational patterns, trends, and insights that drive more revenue, higher win rates, and shorter sales cycles.

GETTING STARTED In a market where product and brand value are defined by the user, data is one area that businesses still control. To ensure that AI does not supersede or cut out human connection, EQ has never been more critical to not just the tech industry, but every industry. So how do you harness that potential with EQ? The good news is that the resources you need are already around you—your teams, your customers, and your stakeholders.