Building a new AppSec program in 2024? Here are the 5 steps to follow

Application security is more important than ever. Attacks on software supply chains have increased by 742% since 2019. By 2025, it’s expected that 45% of organizations will experience an attack through vulnerabilities in the software they use. And the average cost of a data breach is $4.45 million. AppSec teams face challenges in securing their products. Code and cloud infrastructures are being deployed faster than ever today—faster than they can be secured. This is causing ballooning unmanageable risk, and existing security tools often lack the business context to accurately identify and assess that risk. What’s the solution? We’ve interviewed over 50 application and product security leaders for our Future of Application Security podcast. Here’s what we’ve learned from them on how to build a successful AppSec program that has the right people, processes, and tools for today’s needs.

STEP 1: ASSESS THE CURRENT STATE OF APPSEC Begin by conducting a thorough assessment of your organization’s current AppSec posture that includes identifying existing security vulnerabilities, weaknesses in processes, and gaps in the security infrastructure. This assessment will serve as your baseline for improvement. One-time penetration tests, bug bounty programs, and “black-box” testing tools such as dynamic application security testing (DAST) can help. STEP 2: DEFINE CLEAR APPSEC OBJECTIVES AND GOALS

Application security teams often move ahead without clear objectives and a way to measure success. The next step is to work with key stakeholders to establish measurable objectives for your AppSec program. Objectives should align with the organization’s business goals and risk tolerance. Understanding the purpose and outcomes of the program is crucial. Examples include reducing mean time to remediate (MTTR) by a certain percentage within a timeframe or lowering the rate of new vulnerabilities. STEP 3: BUILD A SKILLED AND CROSS-FUNCTIONAL APPSEC TEAM Assemble a team of highly skilled professionals with expertise in both security and software development, and break down silos between engineering and security. If you want to have successful cross-functional collaboration, your AppSec team will need to be able to talk the talk and walk the walk in the world of developers—a required skill in today’s world.

STEP 4: SCALE WITH SECURITY BY DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY, AND OPERATIONS PRACTICES There are roughly 100 software engineers for every security engineer. If you’re going to scale, you’ll need to promote DevSecOps practices that encourage developers to take ownership of security. Implement security practices that start from the ground up to catch issues as early as possible, such as automation for security testing and vulnerability scanning within the CI/CD pipeline. STEP 5: SELECT AND IMPLEMENT APPROPRIATE SECURITY TOOLS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Finally, you’re going to need tools to help drive your initiatives. They can be open-source, they can be proprietary, or they can be a mix of both. Choose the right combination of AppSec tools and technologies that align not only with your program’s objectives, but with the technology and infrastructure stack used by your software engineering teams. Ensure these tools integrate seamlessly into your development and deployment processes, which can be accelerated using ASPM. BETTER APPSEC IN 2024 Building a better AppSec program is possible in 2024. To secure fast-paced deployments and reduce business risk, make sure you know your current AppSec state, define your objectives, build a great team, scale with the best DevSecOps practices, and choose the right tools. Putting all of these factors in place will give you a solid, holistic foundation upon which to build your security into the future.