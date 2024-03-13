Medical staff are using the Apple Vision Pro during surgeries. What could go wrong?

Two British surgeons say that they used Apple’s new $3,500 headset to carry out Britain’s first virtual-reality operation. The team at London’s Cromwell Hospital, led by orthopedic surgeons Fady Sedra and Syed Aftab, used the Vision Pro to repair a patient’s spine. Neither surgeon donned the ski goggle-esque device themselves, but instead entrusted it to a nurse working alongside them, the Daily Mail has reported .

Nurse Suvi Verho tells the paper that the headset helped her during pre-op, as well as to keep track of where they were in the procedure and choose the right surgical tools. Apple’s technology promises to be a “game changer,” she concluded, adding: “It eliminates human error. It eliminates the guesswork. It gives you confidence in surgery.”

Online reviews and clips of tech enthusiasts sporting the Vision Pro in the wild have been filtering out for over a month. Last month, prominent Florida neurosurgeon Robert Masson and eXeX, a self-proclaimed leader in “mixed-reality enhanced surgical performance,” announced that his OR staff had started donning the one-and-a-half-pound wearable—which requires using eye-gazing as a mouse pointer and utilizing various air pinches, finger taps, hand drags, and wrist flicks. In the inaugural procedure, Masson said it looked “invisible to me,” and in fact, left him aware of only “the extreme calm, quiet, and surreal effortlessness of the predictable, undistracted workflow of my team.” (In a message to Fast Company, eXeX clarified that, at least for now anyway, surgeons don’t put on the Vision Pro themselves—rather, the headset is worn by a scrub nurse or other member of the surgical team. Masson confirmed this is true for the procedures he’s performed.)

Dr. Aftab, the London surgeon, meanwhile argued that the Vision Pro has the potential to turn a nurse he’s not worked with before into a 10-year OR veteran, transforming his entire team into basically a surgical Formula One pit crew: “It doesn’t matter if you’ve never been in a pitstop in your life. You just put the headset on.”