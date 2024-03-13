Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature turn their ‘anti-woke’ agenda on lab-grown meat

BY Talib Visram5 minute read

If anyone thought Ron DeSantis was only signing bills at record speed to appeal to Republican primary voters, they were likely mistaken. The Florida governor, back from a failed campaign, could be on a roll again now that the legislative session has ended in his state. Bills are stacking up on his desk concerning issues from homelessness to immigration to cell-based meat.

Florida’s Republican leadership has voted to kill cultivated meat, the burgeoning industry that grows animal cells in bioreactors to mimic the taste and texture of real meat. Though it would be the first state to outlaw the practice, similar bills are moving through other red statehouses. While prominent companies in the space say they’re unconcerned for business in the immediate term, they’re still worried it could stymie innovation, investment, and ultimately progress on reducing the tons of greenhouse gas emissions caused by mass animal farming. On March 6, Florida’s House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing a bill that would not only ban but criminalize the production and sale of cultivated meat in the state. It’s now on the desk of DeSantis, who has indicated his opposition to the practice. “We’re not going to do that fake meat,” he said in February. Cultivated meat is protein produced using cells extracted from a real animal, fed a culture of nutrients in a bioreactor. (It’s sometimes called “lab-grown,” but the companies themselves prefer the terms cultivated, cultured, or cell-based.) Unlike plant-based meat, it’s not vegan, but a sustainable replacement for carnivores that eliminates the need to rear and slaughter animals.

[Photo: Good Meat] The industry is still in its relative infancy. Of the 43 American companies, only two—Good Meat and Upside Foods—have gained FDA approval to sell in the U.S., and even those are small-scale operations. Costs are extremely high, so it’s still a niche product that’s starting out in high-end restaurants before it can be offered to consumers. One of those companies, Good Meat, is a subsidiary of plant-based egg producer, Just Egg. Tom Rossmeissl, head of global marketing, says a ban won’t make much difference to them in the short term. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of bringing costs down and scaling this,” he says. [Photo: Maren Caruso/Wildtype] One company still seeking FDA approval is Wildtype, which makes a cell-based salmon designed to be sliced and eaten raw, like sushi. The founders, Justin Kolbeck and Aryé Elfenbein, say Florida would have been on the roadmap, given its huge population—and one that likes seafood. But they believe there are enough friendly states to sell to in the future, like California, which earmarked $5 million to cultivated meat research in 2022.

But a ban could be consequential in the message it sends to consumers, says Bill Winders, a sociology professor at Georgia Tech who studies food and agriculture policy, focusing on the global meat industry. “One effect that these kinds of laws can have is to cast doubt on the quality of the product,” he says. It’s a worry exactly because it’s in its infancy and still needs buy-in, at a time when half of Americans say they wouldn’t try cultivated meat. The industry also needs capital for research and scaling commercial production. While the Florida bill would allow research to continue, such as at the University of Florida, it could turn away investors who are unwilling to spend millions on a sector that may not be able to operate in several states. In an effort to prevent that, a group of 30 prominent investors signed a letter to DeSantis and lawmakers in February, noting the importance of biotech to Florida’s economy. Already last year, funding to cultivated meat dropped by 78% overall, with investors noting the slow pace of scaling up and bringing costs down. Other states could also follow Florida’s lead. Tennessee may implement a $1 million fine for selling cultivated meat. Alabama‘s Senate just voted to make the manufacturing and selling of cultivated meat a Class C felony, akin to stalking or robbery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

[Photo: Good Meat] All of this gives other countries an opportunity to lead on what was originally U.S.-driven tech. The governments of South Korea and Israel have written policies favorable to the industry; in 2022, the Netherlands pledged the world’s largest grant to the sector, at $65 million. China announced cultivated meat as part of its five-year plan for food security. “I’m sure their leaders are thrilled to be reading the reports coming out of Florida,” Rossmeissl says. This shunning of domestic innovation is particularly questionable in seafood’s case, given that 80% of U.S.-consumed seafood is imported. “Why are we banning an alternative source of seafood?” Elfenbein says. Both he and Kolbeck traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, and Montgomery, Alabama, to testify and educate lawmakers about the industry, but were dismayed at the lack of nuanced discussion. [Photo: Wildtype] These moves are also a loss when it comes to reducing emissions. Animal agriculture is a significant contributor to emissions, particularly beef farming, which every year releases 220 pounds of methane, 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Yet the demand for meat is rising. In 2020, the U.S. slaughtered 33 million cattle and 9 billion chickens, figures predicted to rise in the decade ahead. Traditional agricultural advocacy groups want to conserve that market share, and some have backed the Florida bill. According to Florida’s House disclosures, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association was involved in lobbying. “This is a consistent playbook used by Big Ag,” Rossmeissl says. “None of this is designed to help the public. It’s cronyism. It’s designed to protect an industry, and prevent other new innovative companies from impacting it.” It’s unsurprising given farming’s lobbying power—and Florida’s political bent. Winders says the move would align with DeSantis’ “anti-woke” crusade. “Fake meat, almond milk, plant proteins, all these things that the ‘woke left’ consume,” he says, “he doesnt want that in his state.”