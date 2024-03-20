Fast company logo
New research suggests a common theme among top career-related regrets.

This is the most common career regret, and it’s easy to avoid

[Photos: Martin Barraud/Getty Images; Konevi/Pexels]

BY Jared Lindzon4 minute read

Taking a leap of faith is scary, but maintaining the status quo is more likely to result in regret over time, especially at work.

According to a recent survey conducted by Resume Now, two-thirds of workers report having career-related regrets, with those pertaining to actions not taken topping the list. According to the survey, 60% regret not asking for a pay raise, 59% regret not prioritizing work-life balance, 58% regret staying at a job for too long, and 40% regret not switching careers.

“People who have played it safe—by staying in an unsatisfying role or not asking for a raise—have more regrets than those who acted and worked to change their situation for the better,” says Resume Now career expert Heather O’Neill.

According to the survey, regrets tend to ramp up as careers progress, then drop off toward retirement. While 61% of Gen Z respondents have career regrets, that proportion jumps to about 70% among millennials and Gen Xers, dropping down to just 52% among baby boomers.

