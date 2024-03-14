BY Luke Marsh4 minute read

We all know that emotional intelligence (EQ) is an important life skill. It helps you relate to others, navigate difficult situations, and confront uncomfortable feelings, among other things. But people sometimes overlook the importance of EQ as it pertains to business. Workplace culture is a vital part of any business. As a leader, your EQ plays a pivotal role in the culture within your organization. Let’s look at four specific reasons EQ matters as you grow your business.

A SHORT HISTORY OF EQ Back in 1990, Peter Salovey and John D. Mayer came up with the term “emotional intelligence” to refer to “a form of social intelligence regarding the ability to monitor one’s own and others’ feelings and emotions, to discriminate among them, and to use this information to guide one’s thinking and action.” Later in the same decade, Daniel Goleman, a science writer for the New York Times, became aware of Salovey and Mayer’s work, which led to his own book on EQ. A growing group of researchers had become concerned with how little traditional tests of cognitive intelligence told us about what it truly takes to be successful in life. Goleman took this belief and ran with it.

He argued that cognitive intelligence wasn’t the most important indicator of business success; instead, he believed EQ was more crucial. He described emotionally intelligent people as having four key character traits: Self-Awareness: They’re adept at recognizing and comprehending their own emotions Self-Management: They’re adept at dealing with their emotions Social Awareness: They’re skilled at understanding and responding to the emotions of other people Social Skills: They’re adept at dealing with other people’s emotions Now that you see a brief history of EQ, it’s probably easier to see how beneficial high EQ can be in a business setting. Here are the four main reasons it’s helpful in business:

REASON #1: IT HELPS WITH HIRING Technical skills are a lot easier to train than EQ. You can teach someone how to use Excel, but it’s much harder to teach someone how to navigate other peoples’ feelings, influence peoples’ motivation, and express their own emotions in healthy ways. This is why it’s important to find ways to gauge potential hires’ EQ in the interview process. Don’t wait until someone is on the job to learn about their tendencies and abilities in this regard. All roles benefit from high EQ, but not all roles require great EQ. Typically, the higher someone is in an organization, the more valuable EQ is. Professionals in certain fields, like human resources or public relations, always benefit from higher EQ.

REASON #2: IT HELPS WITH CONFLICT It’s impossible to avoid conflict when it comes to business. Thus, you need people who can handle conflict well. Typically, the more emotionally intelligent someone is, the better they handle conflict. There will be times in your organization when people disagree or have contradictory opinions and ideas. The way these conflicts are handled will impact the success of your business. Unsuccessful organizations tend to deal poorly with conflict. They shut out new ideas, they don’t spend time listening to their employees, and they create a culture of unhealthy competition and mistrust. Healthy organizations listen to employees, create a safe space for people to express their ideas, and foster trust.

REASON #3: IT HAS DATA SUPPORTING ITS IMPORTANCE The research backs up the importance of EQ in the workplace. In a study that included over 2,600 hiring managers, 71% said they value high EQ over high IQ. Their reasons for this include:

High-EQ employees are better at staying calm under pressure.

They listen as often or more often than they speak.

They lead by example.

They make more thoughtful business decisions.

They take criticism well, and own their mistakes and learn from them.

They keep their emotions in check and can discuss tough, sensitive issues thoughtfully and maturely.

They’re able to effectively resolve conflict.

They’re empathetic to coworkers and react accordingly. Managers and teams benefit from higher EQ in a plethora of ways. Higher earnings is one example that matters to most employees. A TalentSmart study discovered that, on average, workers with high EQ earn $29,000 more per year than low-EQ counterparts. REASON #4: IT FOSTERS STRONG RELATIONSHIPS WITHIN ORGANIZATIONS Last but not least, EQ helps build strong relationships between colleagues. Naturally, this improves businesses in myriad ways. Collaboration is easier when people have great interpersonal skills. No one wants to work with someone who ignores feedback, works on an island, and doesn’t respect others’ ideas.

High-EQ teams create great work. They care about an organization’s purpose, and they work well with others to build an environment that furthers that purpose. And they support co-workers. Support is a vital part of teamwork. We all need a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen. Great teams are exceptional at making people feel heard and valued. CONCLUSION EQ is more than just a good quality that businesses should care about. It’s a critical ingredient in the fabric of every successful company.